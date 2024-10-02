Trump Makes It Abundantly Clear What He'd Do If a National Abortion Ban Came Across His Desk

On Tuesday, abortion was a rather hot topic between Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) during the vice presidential debate on CBS News. Former and potentially future President Donald Trump was tuning in for the debate, including for such a segment, as he reminded voters where he stands on abortion.

Not only has the Trump-Vance campaign made clear that abortion is regarded as a states' issue in this post-Roe world, but Trump also shared he would veto any abortion ban that came across his desk.

"EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!)," Trump reminded.

The entirety of Trump's post was in all caps to really drive the point home.

EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!). LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 2, 2024

Trump's stance on any federal abortion ban remains a trending topic over X on Wednesday, just as it also was on Tuesday night during and after the debate.

Elon Musk also chimed in to remind X users about Trump's stance on abortion, with pro-life leaders, such as Students for Life of America's Kristan Hawkins also weighing in.

Could not be more clear that @realDonaldTrump WILL veto a national abortion ban.



He has said it before many times, but this simple statement makes his position absolutely obvious and unequivocal. https://t.co/0nq4zt7Pgt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2024

Hey @elonmusk, there is a still vibrant & vigorous agenda needed by @realDonaldTrump if the goal is to end federal involvement in abortion.



CUT THE MONEY: Abortion is federal, if we pay for it. Planned Parenthood needs to be kicked off the government dole.



FIRE THE ABORTION… https://t.co/skOOvkcglm — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 2, 2024

The Republican nominee announced such a position in April. From the start, Democrats have lied about such a stance, claiming Trump is in favor of a national abortion ban and would even go so far as to ban contraception and IVF.

Not only have Democrats lied about Trump's position, but they also mislead on their own. Trump's post included a reminder about that as well.

"I DO NOT SUPPORT THE DEMOCRATS RADICAL POSITION OF LATE TERM ABORTION LIKE, AS AN EXAMPLE, IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH OR, IN CASE THERE IS ANY QUESTION, THE POSSIBILITY OF EXECUTION OF THE BABY AFTER BIRTH," Trump mentioned towards the end of his post.

As Mia covered, some of Walz's most egregious lies had to do with his position on abortion, specifically a state law he himself signed in Minnesota that removes requirements to provide medical care to babies born alive from abortions. In Congress, he voted against pro-life legislation as the representative for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

Walz is not alone in such a position, far from it. Vice President Kamala Harris has made her pro-abortion position a focus of the campaign. When representing California in the Senate, she also voted against protecting babies born alive from abortions. The DNC's platform also put its pro-abortion position on display during their convention back in August as well.

For all of the fearmongering from Walz last night and from Democrats whenever this issue comes up, it's worth reminding that pregnant women can receive medical treatment, including for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies, in all 50 states. This applies to the tragic fate of Amber Thurman, whose name was mentioned last night by Walz, and whose 2022 death has been used for political gain by pro-abortion Democrats.

Tim Walz is lying again. There's not a single state in America where it's illegal or against the law to provide life saving medical care to a pregnant woman who is having a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, or other medical issue.



Just more fear mongering from The Democrats. Lying… — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 2, 2024

Abortion was such a hot topic, broached under the guise of "reproductive rights" by the moderators, in part because of the fearmongering on Walz's part.

Earlier in the debate, he quoted the Gospel of Matthew, saying "whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me," when speaking on immigration, though this could very much apply to unborn children. Walz's X account posted such a Bible verse to further lie about a particularly bad border bill.

Not only did Walz go on to desperately defend abortion, he also referred to the procedure as a matter of "basic human rights."

Trump wasn't the only one offering a clear stance about the campaign's position on abortion as he followed along over social media. Vance, in contrast to Walz, offered a clear and compassionate stance on abortion as well throughout the entire time the emotional topic was addressed.

Every American should watch every second of JD Vance fielding a question on abortion 👇 pic.twitter.com/TDoR0BxFCR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024