Walk, Don't Run, Concerning This Latest Development About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect
Lawmaker Under Fire for Representing Somalia Instead of Her Constituents
Supreme Court Just Agreed to Rule on This Controversial Immigration-Related Executive Orde...
VIP
Yes, Richard Gere, Illegal Immigrants Are (D)ifferent
Check Out What This Chinese Communist Agent Said About NY Governor Kathy Hochul
The Media's Latest Defense of Minnesota's Somali Community Fails Basic Math
VIP
Green New Deal Countdown: Ocasio-Cortez Stays Silent Amid Retreat of Climate Alarmism
JD Vance Blasts 'Bullsh*t Narrative’ Blaming Trump Administration for Biden’s Economy
The Book (and the Monk) Behind the Pope
Two Illinois Brothers Indicted in $293M COVID Testing Fraud Scheme
Woman Charged With Smuggling Aliens Through Canada
Maxine Waters Calls Trump a Killer For Destroying NarcoTerrorists
ATMs Help Trace $250K Unemployment Fraud Scheme to Michigan Government Employee and Partne...
Prosecutors: Ex-Contractors Wiped 96 Government Databases in Retaliatory Plot
Tipsheet

Hegseth Responded Perfectly to the Libs' Uproar Over Our Air Campaign Against Narco-Terrorism

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 05, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing the wrath of the Democratic Party and the liberal media establishment over the air campaign against narco-terrorism in the Caribbean. It’s wild. Normal Americans see a legitimate military campaign, whereas liberals see these dregs as fishermen. They’re not. Footage of the airstrikes was shown to members of Congress, and they were aghast that we would annihilate our enemies. It’s almost as if they’re lamenting the loss of future voters. 

Advertisement

These strikes are legal, vetted by civilian and military lawyers. And no, Hegseth won’t be impeached over these strikes. No one cares. Second, the campaign, Operation Southern Spear, gained new controversy when an airstrike eliminated a narco boat. Then a second airstrike was issued to wipe out the remaining surviving terrorists, who climbed back into the ship and might be signaling for help. That latter part was later revealed, but not before The Washington Post tried to smear Hegseth for being a war criminal, even attributing quotes to him that the secretary never said. The New York Times had to clean up this mess.  

So, as Democrats mourn the deaths of narco-terrorists, Hegseth responded to the uproar perfectly—he bombed another narco boat this week:

Recommended

Lawmaker Under Fire for Representing Somalia Instead of Her Constituents Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY PETE HEGSETH TERRORISM

Keep bombing them, Mr. Secretary. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lawmaker Under Fire for Representing Somalia Instead of Her Constituents Jeff Charles
Walk, Don't Run, Concerning This Latest Development About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Just Agreed to Rule on This Controversial Immigration-Related Executive Order Jeff Charles
Check Out What This Chinese Communist Agent Said About NY Governor Kathy Hochul Amy Curtis
Two Illinois Brothers Indicted in $293M COVID Testing Fraud Scheme Scott McClallen
A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lawmaker Under Fire for Representing Somalia Instead of Her Constituents Jeff Charles
Advertisement