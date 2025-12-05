Hegseth Responded Perfectly to the Libs' Uproar Over Our Air Campaign Against Narco-Terrorism

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing the wrath of the Democratic Party and the liberal media establishment over the air campaign against narco-terrorism in the Caribbean. It’s wild. Normal Americans see a legitimate military campaign, whereas liberals see these dregs as fishermen. They’re not. Footage of the airstrikes was shown to members of Congress, and they were aghast that we would annihilate our enemies. It’s almost as if they’re lamenting the loss of future voters.

Democrat Rep. Adam Smith thinks it’s okay for narco-terrorists to smuggle drugs into the U.S. because it’s only cocaine.



SMITH: “We’re talking about cocaine here…” pic.twitter.com/3Evi6eUS97 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2025

Dem Rep Jim Himes describes people k*lled in drug boat second strike as “two terrified men...guys that probably didn’t have a lot of economic opportunity."



They actually want you to feel sorry for the narco-terrorists. pic.twitter.com/jwmcpQTIL2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 5, 2025

These strikes are legal, vetted by civilian and military lawyers. And no, Hegseth won’t be impeached over these strikes. No one cares. Second, the campaign, Operation Southern Spear, gained new controversy when an airstrike eliminated a narco boat. Then a second airstrike was issued to wipe out the remaining surviving terrorists, who climbed back into the ship and might be signaling for help. That latter part was later revealed, but not before The Washington Post tried to smear Hegseth for being a war criminal, even attributing quotes to him that the secretary never said. The New York Times had to clean up this mess.

So, as Democrats mourn the deaths of narco-terrorists, Hegseth responded to the uproar perfectly—he bombed another narco boat this week:

Your wish is our command, Andrew. Just sunk another narco boat. https://t.co/y8okwYhmHv — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 5, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The US military has just eviscerated ANOTHER narcoterrorist boat full of drugs headed to America, DESPITE Democrats throwing a fit



Trump and Hegseth are making clear they couldn’t give two sh*ts about the Dems’ fake outrage



KEEP PROTECTING AMERICANS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vdDXdvkd2L — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 4, 2025

🚨@marcthiessen says POTUS did EVERYTHING BY THE BOOK in regards to the narcoterrorist threat.



—Designated them a FTO.

—Notified Congress we were in an armed conflict with those FTO's.

—Had the office of legal counsel prepare a memo setting the parameters of what was legal… pic.twitter.com/TESFDOhmdP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

Keep bombing them, Mr. Secretary.

