Israeli Embassy Suspect Charged With Murder After Wednesday Night's Shooting

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 22, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

On Wednesday night, two young staffers from the Israeli embassy were murdered after attending an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. A suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was heard yelling "Free Palestine" and also had a keffiyeh. He was arrested at the scene and on Thursday afternoon was charged with five counts, including murder. 

According to The Hill, which referenced the criminal complain against Rodriguez, noted that the suspect "faces five charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence."

Details from the complaint have also circulated on X, with Marina Medvin highlighting how Rodriguez, who is from Chicago, has been charged at both the federal level and by Washington, D.C. According to the affidavit, Rodriguez conferred, saying that "I did it," with the motive of "for Palestine" and "for Gaza" provided. Such details are consistent with him yelling "Free Palestine" on Wednesday night. 

More details from the complaint against Rodriguez as highlighted by Medvin share the chilling account of how he fired several times, including as one of the victims, Sarah Milgrim, "attempted to crawl away" and when she "sat up."

This Is Why Homeland Security Employees are Taking Lie Detector Tests Jeff Charles
Milgrim and the other victim, Yaron Lischinsky, were planning on getting engaged, with Lischinsky having just bought a ring and getting ready to propose when they were set to travel to Israel so that Milgrim could meet his family. 

The details of the event that Milgrim and Lischinsky were event makes their death not only tragic, but also painfully ironic. As Matt highlighted earlier, The New York Post spoke to Robert Milgrim, Sarah's father, who shared that his daughter was working to increase aid to the Gaza region. 

JewishInsider also spoke more to the event that Milgrim and Lischinsky attended on Wednesday night, with their Thursday morning newsletter headline dedicated to discussing the young couple, "Two lives, one future — killed by terror in D.C."

A witness at the event, Jonathan Epstein, who bravely held his ground reminding CNN anchor Sarah Sidner that pro-Hamas students on college campuses, including and especially at Columbia University, where he attended graduate school, also spoke about Rodriguez and the irony involved. 

"He whipped out a keffiyeh--actually, a Jordanian keffiyeh, ironically--and then was cuffed," Epstein said to describe the accused. 

