Tipsheet

Grieving Father of Murdered Israeli Embassy Staffer Reveals What's Ironic About His Daughter's Death

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 22, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

There’s no debate here: Last night’s killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers was an assassination. It occurred at the Capital Jewish Museum, which was hosting an event for young diplomats. That’s when Elias Rodriguez, 30, opened fire on the victims, Sarah Milgrim, 26, and Yaron Lischinsky, 30, killing them.

Rodriguez, a Chicago native, chanted “free, free Palestine” as police arrested him, showed them where he ditched the gun, and all but admitted to committing this act of terrorism. The couple was set to be engaged; Lischinsky has purchased an engagement ring. 

Milgrim’s father also revealed the tragic irony of his daughter’s work: fostering peace between Israelis and Palestinians. At the time of her death, she was working on ways to increase aid to Gaza (via NY Post): 

The father of the bride-to-be who was killed along with her boyfriend near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, said his daughter was working to bring Israeli-Palestinian peace and more aid to Gaza before being gunned down by a suspect who later yelled “Free, free Palestine.” 

Robert Milgrim, 73, slammed suspect Elias Rodriguez’s alleged motives as blatantly antisemitic and of no help to Gaza given that his daughter, Sarah Milgrim, 26, was dedicated to helping Palestinians. 

“Last night, she was attending an affair to figure out how to get more aid into Gaza,” Milgrim told The Post. “The night she was killed, she was trying to help the situation – that’s the irony.” 

Police are probing whether Rodriguez blasted out an anti-Israel manifesto online leading up to the murder of Sarah and her boyfriend, Yaron Lischinsky, 28. 

Milgrim said his daughter was passionate about her work with the embassy and had spent several summers in Israel working with “peace-building groups” to help unite Palestinians and Israelis. 

The Left is a violent, insane bunch. It’s no longer a free speech exercise. They’re killing people. It’s time to start raiding their meetings, bugging their phones, and conducting widespread surveillance to know who they are talking to and what they’re planning.

I don't care if it's a birthday party, which is likely code for plotting another attack. 

