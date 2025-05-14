'Endlessly Grateful for the Brave Law Enforcement Officers': AG Pam Bondi Celebrates Police Week

This week marks National Police Week, when events are held to honor those in law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty. The Trump administration has been quite busy commemorating the occasion, and on Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Pam Bondi will hold a Law Enforcement Roundtable at the White House for the occasion.

As was shared with Townhall, the event "will discuss the challenges facing law enforcement officers, the dangers of putting on the badge, and how the Department of Justice coordinates with state AG’s and local sheriffs to Make America Safe Again."

In addition to meeting with attorneys general from six states--Alabama, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia--Bondi will also meet with over a dozen more law enforcement figures.

Wednesday's meeting also marks the sixth event the attorney general has attended this week so far. Bondi was also present at Memorial Services for all four of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshalls, the FBI, the DEA, and the ATF. Bondi also honored and awarded purple hearts to the families of four policies officers who lost their lives in North Carolina when responding to a fugitive on April 29 of last year.

The attorney general also shared a statement with Townhall about the event. "When law enforcement officers put on that badge, they take risks that most will never know to keep their fellow citizens safe. As Attorney General and a longtime prosecutor, I am endlessly grateful for the brave law enforcement officers who are fighting violent crime and securing a future for generations of Americans to come," Bondi said.

In the few short months of the second Trump administration, there's been much for the DOJ to tout, including the following achievements to share for such a momentous week:

DEA seizing over 3,400 pounds of fentanyl powder and nearly 25 million fentanyl-laced pills.

The announcement of the FBI's Operation Restore Justice initiative, which took down 205 child sex abuse offenders in just five days

The ATF has also seized an impressive amount of firearms, rounds of ammunition, parts, and explosives for fiscal year 2025 so far

This is not the only Trump administration event to take place on Wednesday for National Police Week. Earlier in the day, as we previewed on Tuesday morning, Vice President JD Vance held an event for law enforcement officers at the vice president's residence.

In honor of National Police Week, Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance hosted National Sheriffs' Association President Sheriff Kieran Donahue and law enforcement leaders from across the country for a breakfast at their Washington, D.C. residence. The gathering was a… pic.twitter.com/DrbJANuiFU — National Sheriffs' Association (@NationalSheriff) May 14, 2025

This morning @SLOTUS and I had the honor of hosting the police week breakfast to recognize the brave men and women serve and protect our communities every day. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JibAJkat4T — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 14, 2025

