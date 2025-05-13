Here's How VP Vance Is Commemorating National Police Week

This week, until Saturday, is National Police Week. Among those holding events to honor those in law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty includes Vice President JD Vance. On Wednesday, he'll host a breakfast with members of state and local law enforcement at the vice president’s residence, as Townhall has learned.

"National Police Week is a reminder of the enormous sacrifices that police officers make for American communities. Vice President Vance and the entire Trump Administration are honoring law-enforcement and, most importantly, they’re giving them the backup they need to make America safe again," Vance Press Secretary Taylor Van Kirk shared exclusively with Townhall. "This administration has ended the Biden Border Crisis, declared the most dangerous and violent foreign gangs Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and endorsed maximum penalties, including the ultimate penalty, for criminals who harm our police officers. Thanks to the Trump Administration’s efforts and the hard work of law-enforcement around the country, violent crime in major US cities dropped massively this year."

As Van Kirk's statement highlights, the Trump-Vance administration has indeed made law and order a priority, just as it was for the 2024 election. We've seen such plans in action from securing the border after the past four years of the disastrous Biden-Harris administration, to cracking down on crime, and in a way that particularly protects law enforcement.

On April 28, around the time of the first 100 days of the second Trump administration, the White House released a fact sheet, "President Donald J. Trump Strengthens America’s Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens."

Earlier this year, during his address before a joint session of Congress in March, Trump also made clear his steadfast support for law enforcement. After he had expressed support for Stephanie Diller, the widow of Officer Jonathan Diller who was killed during a traffic stop at the age of 31-years-old, the president laid out further plans on the matter.

"I’ve already signed an executive order requiring a mandatory death penalty for anyone who murders a police officer. And, tonight, I’m asking Congress to pass that policy into permanent law," Trump said to applause. "I’m also asking for a new crime bill, getting tough on repeat offenders while enhancing protections for America’s police officers so they can do their jobs without fear of their lives being totally destroyed. They don’t want to be killed. We’re not going to let them be killed."

🚨TRUMP: "I've already signed an Executive Order requiring a mandatory death penalty for anyone who kills a police officer and tonight I'm asking congress to pass that policy into permanent law." pic.twitter.com/SaCfsNnOa8 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 5, 2025

As even CNN acknowledged last week, with analysis from Harry Enten over discussion of Trump's proposed plans to reopen Alcatraz and use once more as a prison, crime is one of the president's best issues.

He's also vastly improved on the issue from his own first term, as well as the Biden-Harris administration. Polls also show that less Americans say they're less worried "a great deal" compared to last year. Sure enough, Enten predicted that Trump "is going to continue on this law and order issue because the bottom line is it is working for him."

During his time as Trump's running mate and now vice president, Vance has spoken out at length about the crisis at the southern border and the crime crisis.

I know reopening Alcatraz is "late night fodder" for some, but we're actually now talking about a top issue for Trump: crime.



Voters like what Trump's doing on crime. His net approval is +2 pts. Biden's was -26 pts!



Trump's own net approval on crime is up 15 pts from 2024! pic.twitter.com/D8aIoWeL2I — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 6, 2025

