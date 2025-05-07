Joe Biden Makes a Stunning Admission About the 2024 Election
Tipsheet

Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Announce Arrests of Over 200 Alleged Child Sex Predators

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 07, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The FBI and Justice Department on Wednesday announced the arrests of over 200 child sex predators in “Operation Restore Justice.”

During a press conference, FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi discussed the recent arrests.

“If you harm our children, you will be given no sanctuary. There is no place we will not come to hunt you down. There is no place we will not look for you. And there is no cage we will not put you in should you do harm to our children,” Patel declared.

The prioritization of this administration and General Bondi has made it abundantly clear to child predators, you will be hunted down and you will be prosecuted. And that is a refreshing thing to hear for the men, women who do this work tirelessly. And it's also an acknowledgement of the safety that we look forward to bringing America.

Bondi issued a serious warning to parents related to child predators. “You have to know this is so serious, your child has no right to privacy on the internet, none,” she said. "You have to monitor what your kids are doing, whether they're playing games on the internet, on social media, any other websites that children and teenagers frequent, an online predator can find them."

The attorney general further cautioned that child predators “pose as children” and “They get them sometimes to post explicit pictures of themselves after they talk to them, and then, in some cases, they even try to blackmail the children.”

In a post on X, Patel noted that “the FBI and DOJ have been quietly surging operations across 55 field offices to take down criminals who target kids.” 

Our agents, support teams and partners did excellent work — rescuing 115 children across the country in the process. Their work undoubtedly saved lives and protected vulnerable kids from further horrific crimes.

Operation Restore Justice is a powerful message: If you harm children in America, you will be given no sanctuary. There is nowhere you can hide. 

You will be hunted down, and you will be prosecuted.

The FBI has issued warnings about child predators on multiple occasions over recent years. Sanjay Vimani, who heads the Bureau’s San Francisco office, discussed an international network of child predators known as “764,” ABC 7 News reported.

There's a warning for parents from the head of the San Francisco FBI, Sanjay Vimani, about an international network of predators called "764" that's using seemingly innocent video games to target children in the most violent and gruesome ways. "There are victims here in the Bay Area that are getting targeted."

The FBI just announced the arrests of two leaders from 764, but the danger is still very real.

The FBI has received some much-deserved criticism over the years. But at least there are still FBI agents intent on going after actual bad guys instead of political opponents. Hopefully, we will see even more stories like this as the Bureau goes after child predators and other vicious criminals.

