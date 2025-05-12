Newly Released Hostage Sends a Special Message to President Trump

On Monday, Edan Alexander was finally released from captivity. The American citizen, now 21-years-old, was the last remaining living hostage held by Hamas since the October 7 attack perpetrated against Israel. President Donald Trump announced the news on Sunday from Truth Social, and Alexander was sure enough released from Gaza on Monday.

Advertisement

That same afternoon, the White House posted a picture of Alexander holding up a sign thanking the president for his role. As the sign he was holding up read, "Thank you President Trump!!!"

584 DAYS HELD HOSTAGE BY HAMAS — AMERICAN EDAN ALEXANDER IS FREE! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/3rvVqfPfdI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2025

This is hardly the only post from the White House on Monday about the good news as Alexander's family celebrates his return home after so long. Other posts and reposts include his family's reaction at the good news, including as Alexander spoke to his mother over the phone and was finally reunited with his parents.

The White House has also posted the picture of Alexander holding up his sign thanking Trump on multiple occasions.

Watch this powerful moment—Edan Alexander, held hostage by Hamas for 584 days, finally speaks to his mom.



Steve Witkoff hands her the phone as she breaks down in tears.



The Trump Administration won’t stop until they’re all home. 🎗️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AgfJWwwHCa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2025

We waited all day for this.



Edan Alexander hugs his parents for the first time 💛🥹 pic.twitter.com/CQWL1rzT3b — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 12, 2025

Among those who have been eagerly awaiting Alexander's return home after so long include those in his hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey. Tenafly is one of the cities in Bergen County, which is represented by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who has also been speaking up about Alexander and now his release.

"Edan Alexander" has been trending on X, as well as "Red Cross," mostly for the latter's failure to do anything to help the hostages in the over 580 days since Alexander was held in captivity. The same goes for others who have been released before Alexander--dead or alive--and those who still remain.

Edan Alexander’s return sparked celebrations in his New Jersey hometown.



🎥 Credit: Yoni Harash pic.twitter.com/jtK0J55Dp1 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 12, 2025

After 584 long, agonizing days held hostage by Hamas terrorists, Edan Alexander is finally free.



My constituent — a brave, young man torn from his family, his friends, and everything he knew — is finally coming home.



Edan, your strength, your resilience, and your unwavering… — Josh Gottheimer (@Josh4Jersey) May 12, 2025

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.