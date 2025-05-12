Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Newly Released Hostage Sends a Special Message to President Trump

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 12, 2025 6:00 PM
On Monday, Edan Alexander was finally released from captivity. The American citizen, now 21-years-old, was the last remaining living hostage held by Hamas since the October 7 attack perpetrated against Israel. President Donald Trump announced the news on Sunday from Truth Social, and Alexander was sure enough released from Gaza on Monday. 

That same afternoon, the White House posted a picture of Alexander holding up a sign thanking the president for his role. As the sign he was holding up read, "Thank you President Trump!!!" 

This is hardly the only post from the White House on Monday about the good news as Alexander's family celebrates his return home after so long. Other posts and reposts include his family's reaction at the good news, including as Alexander spoke to his mother over the phone and was finally reunited with his parents.

The White House has also posted the picture of Alexander holding up his sign thanking Trump on multiple occasions. 

Among those who have been eagerly awaiting Alexander's return home after so long include those in his hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey. Tenafly is one of the cities in Bergen County, which is represented by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who has also been speaking up about Alexander and now his release. 

"Edan Alexander" has been trending on X, as well as "Red Cross," mostly for the latter's failure to do anything to help the hostages in the over 580 days since Alexander was held in captivity. The same goes for others who have been released before Alexander--dead or alive--and those who still remain. 

