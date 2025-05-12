UPDATE: He's Out of Gaza; The Last Living American Hostage Held by Hamas Is Coming Home

UPDATE: Edan Alexander is out of Gaza and on his way to meet his family at an Israeli military base.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage taken on October 7, 2023, is officially out of Hamas captivity.



Edan is returning home after nearly 600 days in captivity. pic.twitter.com/ZGP9CKz3dt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2025

Edan Alexander is being driven out of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/9OyXUcqbhz — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 12, 2025

***Original story***

President Donald Trump reconfirmed from the White House Monday morning that American Edan Alexander, who was taken hostage on October 7, 2023 from the south of Israel, will finally be released. Alexander has been held by Iranian and Qatari backed terrorist organization Hamas for more than 500 days. Hamas is still refusing to turn of the bodies of four Americans who were murdered by the group.

.@POTUS on American citizen Edan Alexander being released by Hamas after being held hostage since October 7, 2023: "They're going to be releasing Edan in about two hours from now... They thought he was dead just a short while ago. His parents are so happy." pic.twitter.com/MXVoXMBIpG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2025

Alexander's home town of New Jersey and his family are anxiously awaiting his release, which was announced on Mother's Day.

"I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!" Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday.

BREAKING: It’s 5:43am EST and the entire town of Tenafly New Jersey is ready to watch the live release of their own resident, Edan Alexander, who has been held in captivity for nearly 600 days. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/gcIl18yW7N — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) May 12, 2025

Yael Alexander, mother of hostage Edan Alexander, and U.S. Special Envoy Adam Boehler walk together to board the IDF helicopter that will fly them to the Re’im base, where Yael will finally be reunited with her son. pic.twitter.com/E4NDf4SenR — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 12, 2025

The Red Cross is on the way to the Khan Yunis crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel to facilitate Alexander's release. Stay tuned for updates.