UPDATE: He's Out of Gaza; The Last Living American Hostage Held by Hamas Is Coming Home

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 12, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

UPDATE: Edan Alexander is out of Gaza and on his way to meet his family at an Israeli military base.

***Original story***

President Donald Trump reconfirmed from the White House Monday morning that American Edan Alexander, who was taken hostage on October 7, 2023 from the south of Israel, will finally be released. Alexander has been held by Iranian and Qatari backed terrorist organization Hamas for more than 500 days. Hamas is still refusing to turn of the bodies of four Americans who were murdered by the group. 

Alexander's home town of New Jersey and his family are anxiously awaiting his release, which was announced on Mother's Day.

"I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!" Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday. 

The Red Cross is on the way to the Khan Yunis crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel to facilitate Alexander's release. Stay tuned for updates. 

