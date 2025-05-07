That Was Fast: District Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Plan to Send Immigrants to Libya

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Trump administration had planned deportation of immigrants to Libya. Judge Brian E. Murphy, a judge for the U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts was asked on Wednesday to block the order, which he sure enough agreed to that same day same by granting a temporary restraining order.

As NBC reported:

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order preventing migrants from being sent to Libya or any other third country after immigration attorneys filed an emergency motion Wednesday. The United States reportedly plans to send a group of migrants to Libya as early as this week. A U.S. military aircraft is expected to transport the migrants who are from the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos, among other countries, the motion said. ... A State Department spokesperson said the agency does not discuss the “details of our diplomatic communications with other governments.” The Department of Homeland Security declined to comment on anything related to Libya deportations.

A piece posted to Spectrum News 13 mentioned that Murphy has ruled previously on immigration, including when it comes to a process for immigrants who were being deported to anywhere other than the country they came from:

WASHINGTON — Deporting migrants to Libya without a chance to challenge the removals would violate a court order, a federal judge said Wednesday, after immigration attorneys reported that authorities told people they would be sent to the country with a history of human rights violations. U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts has previously found that any migrants deported to countries other than their homelands must first be allowed to argue that removal would jeopardize their safety. He said that any “allegedly imminent” removals to Libya would “clearly violate this Court’s Order.” He also ordered the government to hand over details about the claims. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during a news conference in Illinois that she “can’t confirm” media reports of plans to remove people to Libya. President Donald Trump directed questions to DHS. … Murphy has been overseeing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its practice of deporting people to countries where they are not citizens. He ruled in March that even if people have otherwise exhausted their legal appeals, they can’t be deported away from their homeland before getting a “meaningful opportunity” to argue that it would jeopardize their safety.

Judge Murphy was appointed by former President Joe Biden and assumed office just last December. His ruling comes as another district judge issued another ruling, also on Wednesday, to do with immigration. As Jeff covered, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton ruled against the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act when it comes to deporting Venezuelans who were suspected of being gang members

Immigration was a hot topic for the President Donald Trump during his presidential elections, and has remained one for his second term. Many of the numerous injunctions against the Trump administration have had to do with immigration, with the administration having asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in. Last Thursday, the administration asked the Court to allow for an end to the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelan immigrants.

