Watch: Democratic Rep. Goes on Quite the Unhinged Rant Over Trump, Elon Musk at Hearing

On Tuesday, the House Administration Committee held a hearing on California's voting practices, emphasizing the need for change when it comes to the universal mail-in ballot system in our nation's most populous state, in addition to how voters have 28 days to cure their ballots. The hearing remained on target, for the most part. Then came the last member to speak, Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA), who decided to use a portion of her time, and then some, to go after President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Torres began her remarks by reminding that she was the only member on the Committee who was from California, and that the hearing topic left her "simply outraged." She even claimed the state's system is doing "just fine." Torres went on to brag about the state being the fourth largest economy in the world, though that wasn't the only unrelated point that she brought up. Minutes later, she launched into a lengthy tirade against Trump and Musk.

"Normally I would welcome a discussion on improving election operations," Torres offered, addressing what the hearing is actually about, specifically as it applies to her state. There was a "but" in there, though, as she went on to claim, "but these are not normal times." That's when the attacks on Trump and Musk began.

"You see, President Trump and his cronies, like Elon Musk, do not about the rule of law or the Constitution. They're destroying the economy, attacking and arresting judges, and recently deported three American citizens children, including a two year old toddler and a four year old with stage four cancer, a rare cancer!"

This has been a favorite topic among Democrats, but as Secretary of State Marco Rubio reminded during his Sunday show appearance on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that these deported parents chose to take their children with them when they returned back to their home country.

"If President Trump and his administration don't care about due process for a child with cancer, how can you honestly sit here and debate and believe that they believe in the Constitution for a free and fair election?" Torres wondered, as she desperately tried to relate her rant to the topic of the hearing that was just wrapping up. "Hogwash," she then insisted.

Her voice rose even further from there. And, while she did bring up elections, it wasn't to do with California, and it wasn't any more on topic or any less unhinged. "They ignore judges when decisions don't go their way! They deny election results when they don't win. Let's be honest, Chairman! Their actions on elections has one goal, to sow distrust in our election system, to suppress the vote, and to make it harder for Americans to participate in our democracy, not your democracy, our democracy," Torres continued to rant. The hearing had actually touched upon how California's timing issues actually raise concerns with voter distrust in the system, but that wasn't what the congresswoman representing the state's 35th Congressional District wanted to spend her time on.

"Do you know what makes people question our elections? It's not California elections," Torres claimed. "It is President Trump, Elon Musk, and the Republican Party pushing lies and refusing to follow the law! Meanwhile, Trump's voting [executive] order and the Republicans' SAVE Act will create huge burdens of every American!"

Even though she was out of time, Torres still continued. She even acknowledged that her time had elapsed, claiming that the gavel was being used against her because "you don't like what I'm saying so you tried to shut me down!"

"The SAVE Act is nothing but a--a--a bill to try to cancel the vote of people that don't want to vote for you," Torres finally concluded.

Again, the hearing was focused on California, rather than the SAVE Act, which already passed the House earlier this month and in the previous Congress. When it comes to the executive order that Torres ranted against, a district court judge blocked portions of the order last week, an order that dared to require proof of citizenship to vote.

Although the SAVE Act does have to do with voting, it was not the focus of the hearing, and was mostly only brought up by Democratic members and their witnesses so that they could fearmonger. Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) did address concerns about the SAVE Act, but to explain how members wanted to know about problems so that they could be rectified, also adding how states have procedures in place.

Upon Torres finally concluding her remarks, Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI) also had to issue a reminder that members were to refrain from such personal attacks. "All members are reminded to refrain from the use of personalities directed at members of Congress, the president, or the vice president," he reminded after Torres had finally yielded her time.

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

