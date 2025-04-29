Scott Jennings Offers Why Trump's Not 'Freaked Out' About Poll Numbers for His First 100 Days

As we arrive at President Donald Trump's first 100 days for his second term, several polls have been released, and Trump has seen better numbers. That being said, the president needn't be too worried, as CNN's Scott Jennings offered as a reminder on Monday night.

Early on in the program of "Laura Coates Live," host Laura Coates claimed that "the administration can't be happy with the polling," pointing to certain specific findings and further claiming that "this is not where they want to be." She went on to ask, "What are they thinking about tonight?"

While Jennings began by offering he's "not sure they feel good about it, but I don't think they're worried about it because they have a tremendous amount of confidence in what's on deck," which he later spoke to when it comes to how Trump himself is feeling. Jennings also spoke to announcements from the administration. "My understanding is they are on the brink of announcing a bunch of things, both with private companies and also with other countries, that they will then point to and say, see, the strategy is working, you just got to give us a little time," Jennings added.

This includes, as he mentioned in his response to Coates, agreements with our allies. It's particularly about "investing more in America," as Jennings framed it.



"If you started rolling out agreements with them and you started also to see more private companies saying, 'we're going to continue to invest in America, we're investing more in America, jobs going here, investments going there,' I think that would give people the sense that, 'hey, there is a method here, there's a plan in all of this,' and that begins to then lend itself to the idea that there's a trajectory that we're on. That, down the line, you can see that it's going to be working," Jennings offered.

When it comes to the polls, Jennings believes that such announcements could help Trump's economic numbers in particular. "So, I think if you see some of these movements, some of these announcements, I think that will help with the economic numbers," he offered. Trump has room to improve on the economy, though he's also still doing much better than his successor/predecessor, President Joe Biden, finished with. He was at a net -20.7, according to RealClearPolling.

Jennigns also offered how Trump himself is likely feeling. "I don't really think Trump is the kind of person who gets freaked out by the polls, frankly," he offered. I think he's quite confident in what he's doing. I don't sense a lot of panic over at the White House, and I don't really think they think the 100-day mark, which is arbitrary, you know, we talk about it, but it's arbitrary to them, is something that they were looking at as a deadline for any of this to be done."

President Trump is not panicking about the polls.





Trump has indeed been quite vocal over these polls from his Truth Social account to take issue with the polls, including when it comes to referencing John McLaughlin, whom he referred to as a "Great Pollster." The post specifically called out polling from The New York Times and ABC News/The Washington Post.

Another post emphasized how the polls "from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE!" Trump also emphasized his belief that "We are doing GREAT!"

There are indeed results that look particularly "great" for Trump, and ones which Jennings also addressed during his appearance. That includes Trump's deportation efforts, with a CBS News poll showing that Trump is above water on his deportation efforts, and that his numbers have even gone up.

According to the poll, 56 percent approve of Trump's deportation efforts. This +12 is actually up from the +8 it was earlier in the month.

CBS Poll: Do you approve or disapprove of the Trump administration's program to find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally?



Approve: 56% (+12)

Disapprove: 44%



Was net +8 (54-46) on April 8

——

• Ages 18-29: 52-48 (+4)

• Ages 30-44: 52-48 (+4)

• Ages 45-64:… pic.twitter.com/gjiYNJmxbp — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 27, 2025

As Jennings spoke to, Trump's numbers on the border are even more impressive, given the border crisis he inherited from the Biden-Harris administration. The border crossings under Trump have now gone back to record lows, after the Biden-Harris administration saw a record high amount of border encounters in December 2023 before the month was even over.

Coates and The Wall Street Journal's Molly Ball during the program even tried to pose immigration as a problem issue for Trump, though Jennings offered "I actually think it's still their best issue," which it is.

"And I think when it all shakes out, what are they going to be able to say? Donald Trump effectively closed the southern border just by taking office and changing the attitude of the federal government. They have deported lots of violent criminals. And frankly, they are sending a different message than the previous administration," Jennings reminded. "You know, the old way was, 'hey, just get here, we'll find a way, and it'll probably work out for you.' The new message is, 'don't come here. Please, don't come here.' And now, people know that we mean it," he shared about the contrast between the Trump and Biden administrations, which is putting it politely.



"When it all shakes out, I think we're going to find that Donald Trump inherited the biggest mess of all was on immigration. He had the biggest cleanup job to do on it, and he ultimately did what he had to do to bring order to us," Jennings continued to stress, bringing it back to how good this issue is for the Trump administration, and how it's one the president has cared about for years now. "I still think it's their best issue. I still think they're going to lean into it. And obviously, it's the issue that motivated his campaign way back in 2015 in the first place, and he stuck with it all the way through. I still think it's their number one issue."

President Trump inherited the worst border crisis in modern American history. In just 100 days, he has:



Effectively closed Southern border

Deported scores of violent criminals



Tune out the detractors, this remains his strongest issue. pic.twitter.com/a61x8DUQDT — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 29, 2025

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

