Leader Thune, Other Members Praise Trump's First 100 Days

As Townhall has been covering, Tuesday marks President Donald Trump's first 100 days for his second term. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was particularly full of praise, as he offered that Trump is "the most consequential leader of the 21st century." He's not alone, though.

On the Senate side, Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) took to the Senate floor to applaud how Trump "is delivering."

Thune first and foremost focused on "securing our border," but also listed other other "elements of the Republican agenda," including, "restoring American strength, extending tax relief to hardworking Americans, unleashing American energy, saving taxpayer dollars, and restoring common sense after an administration obsessed with imposing far-left woke ideology," with Thune making clear that "President Trump has made progress on them all."

Those concerns with "far-left woke ideology" specifically involve boys being able to participate in girls' sports, though as Thune reminded, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting such insanity, with Democrats finding themselves on the losing end of this 80-20 issue. "Notably, President Trump issued an executive order to prevent biological males from hijacking sports for women and girls," Thune mentioned as one of his examples. Thune also spoke to how the Senate is working with Trump when it comes to the "tax relief" from his first administration, as well as a budget resolution and how it relates to such a priority. "And, of course, the president has been working closely with the House and Senate on legislation to permanently extend the tax relief he signed into law during his first administration--tax relief that put more money in hardworking Americans’ pockets," Thune added. "We took a big step forward in that process with congressional passage of a budget resolution in April, and we are moving toward a final bill--a bill that will not only make tax relief permanent but will also deliver on other President Trump and Republican priorities." He further explained that "that includes investing in our military and restoring our national defense, securing our border, and reforming the way that we spend taxpayer dollars." Thune began by mentioning border security and he also saved it for last, going into great detail on the president's accomplishments there, especially when it comes to cleaning up the mess left behind by the Biden-Harris administration. "At the top of any list of President Trump’s accomplishments is the incredible progress the president has made when it comes to securing our border," Thune pointed out. He described the southern border under the previous administration as "flat-out... chaos," reminding how "President Biden presided over four years of record-breaking illegal immigration at our southern border--with all the dangers that represents." Then came Trump's second term, though. "President Trump promised that he would put an end to the Biden border crisis and restore order and respect for the rule of law. And in just 100 days--100 days, Mr. President--he has delivered to an incredible degree," Thune continued from the Senate floor. He also had details on the numbers, with astounding comparisons. "U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported just 11,709 encounters at our southern border in February and just 11,017 in March--nothing short of a dizzying drop," Thune offered. "Now, to put those February and March numbers into perspective, during February 2024 and March 2024 under the Biden administration, encounters at our southern border numbered 189,913 in February and 189,359 in March." About the 94 percent decrease in illegal border crossings from the southern border, Thune called this "an incredible achievement," adding that "America is safer because of it." In addition to reminding how Biden "could have secured the border at any time during his administration," and that “President Trump has managed to do it in mere weeks," Thune also spoke to Trump's deportation efforts. “I should also note that not only has President Trump drastically reduced attempted illegal entries, but he has also focused on rounding up dangerous illegal aliens who were resident in our country. Gang members. Individuals charged with murder, rape, theft, sexual crimes against children... the list goes on and on," he reminded. Thune added that Trump "has also taken steps, along with Congress, to stop the deadly cross-border trade in fentanyl, which affects communities around our country," previewing that "I know those efforts are going to continue." As he concluded, “If this is what President Trump has accomplished in his first three months, I can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

It’s been 100 days of the new Trump administration, and @POTUS is delivering.



Securing our southern border, restoring American strength, extending tax relief for Americans, unleashing American energy, saving taxpayer dollars, and restoring common sense. pic.twitter.com/ErT1AYLbyU — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) April 29, 2025

Trump's own Truth Social feed for the 100 day mark has been about mostly about his administration's accomplishments, including and especially on the border crisis issue that Thune spoke at great length about. The president shared articles from The Washington Times as well as The New York Post regarding immigration and border security during these first 100 days.

He also included clips from members such as Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Katie Britt (R-AL).

Johnson is hardly the only member of House leadership to applaud Trump's first 100 days, as Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) also received mention from Trump's Truth Social feed.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-MI) had her op-ed on Trump's first 100 days published in Detroit News.

During the Tuesday press conference with other House Republican leaders, McClain spoke to how the president will be in Macomb County later on Tuesday for a speech, which is in her home state of Michigan.

.@POTUS is DELIVERING on his promises. And it’s only right that he celebrates today in Macomb County!



Read my @DetroitNews op-ed on President Trump’s historic first 100 days ⬇️ https://t.co/6MrH0CZLka — Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) April 29, 2025

The president also shared a Townhall column from Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) to his Truth Social account. Other members whose columns were featured in his Truth Social feed included Reps. Andy Barr (R-KY) and Ben Cline (R-VA).

