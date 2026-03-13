We Know How the Old Dominion University Terrorist Got a Gun

The Old Dominion University shooter was serving a long jail sentence for providing material support to ISIS, but was released early, thanks to Joe Biden. How did he get a gun to carry out this attack? Not that criminals follow the law, but we know how Mohamed Jalloh obtained a firearm for this terrorist attack that left a decorated war hero, Lt. Col. Robert Shah, who was also the head of the school’s ROTC program, dead (via Associated Press):

The man charged by DOJ for selling the gun used by the ODU terrorist was caught straw purchasing three guns in 2021 (all of which were later recovered at crime scenes, including a homicide) but the Biden DOJ declined to prosecute. He got a warning & signed an apology letter. pic.twitter.com/qg5ivWimpP

The Justice Department on Friday charged a man who authorities say sold a gun to the Old Dominion University shooter despite the gunman’s previous conviction in a terrorism case.

Kenya Chapman is facing federal charges in connection to the sale of the weapon to Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member who yelled “Allahu akbar” before he opened fire in a classroom at the Virginia school on Thursday, according to authorities. One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting.

Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member, was barred from possessing a gun after pleading guilty in 2016 to attempting to aid the Islamic State extremist group.

According to the affidavit released Friday, the shooting happened in a “class/meeting” attended by active duty servicemembers and ROTC students. Jalloh twice asked those in the room to confirm that it was an ROTC event before he began to shoot, the document says. Jalloh was taking online classes at the university at the time of the shooting, the filing said.

[…]

Chapman told agents he had no idea Jalloh would commit the attack, the affidavit says. He is charged with making a false statement during a firearm purchase and engaging in the business of firearms dealing without a license.

Chapman told agents in an interview that he stole the gun from a car in Newport News, Virginia, about a year before the shooting and recently sold it to Jalloh. Chapman said he met Jalloh at work and that Jalloh told him he needed the gun for protection as a delivery driver, according to court papers.

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The gun’s serial number was partially obliterated, complicating authorities’ efforts to trace the gun. But authorities ultimately found Chapman through phone records showing multiple calls between him and Jalloh in the week prior to the shooting, according to the affidavit.