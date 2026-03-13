Why Most Airports in the DC Area Are Shut Down Right Now

So, That's How the Old Dominion University Terrorist Was Able to Obtain a Firearm
So, That's How the Old Dominion University Terrorist Was Able to Obtain a...
Yes, This NYT Headline Is Real...and They Appear to Have a Muslim Terrorist Obsession
Yes, This NYT Headline Is Real...and They Appear to Have a Muslim Terrorist...
We Got Some More Manpower Heading to the Middle East
We Got Some More Manpower Heading to the Middle East
CNN's Kaitlin Collins Set Up Scott Jennings Perfectly to Torch the Biden Administration
CNN's Kaitlin Collins Set Up Scott Jennings Perfectly to Torch the Biden Administration
Did We Avoid Another Terrorist Attack This Week? This Arrest in Texas Makes Us Think We Did.
Did We Avoid Another Terrorist Attack This Week? This Arrest in Texas Makes...
VIP
Does Retaliation Against the United States Mean We Shouldn't Wage War Against Our Enemies—Absolutely Not
Does Retaliation Against the United States Mean We Shouldn't Wage War Against Our...
Guess Who Just Blocked the DOJ From Subpoenaing Jerome Powell
Guess Who Just Blocked the DOJ From Subpoenaing Jerome Powell
Tennessee Tax Prep Owner Pleads Guilty Over $80M Pandemic Fraud
Tennessee Tax Prep Owner Pleads Guilty Over $80M Pandemic Fraud
11 Indian Nationals Charged in Alleged Scheme Staging Armed Robberies to Obtain U.S. Immigration Visas
11 Indian Nationals Charged in Alleged Scheme Staging Armed Robberies to Obtain U.S....
Trump Says U.S. Has 'Obliterated' Every Military Target on Kharg Island
Trump Says U.S. Has 'Obliterated' Every Military Target on Kharg Island
VIP
Good Guy With a Gun Helped Stop Synagogue Attack in Michigan
Good Guy With a Gun Helped Stop Synagogue Attack in Michigan
VICTORY: Jury Reaches Shocking Verdict in Texas Antifa Terrorism Case
VICTORY: Jury Reaches Shocking Verdict in Texas Antifa Terrorism Case
Jury Convicts 9 Antifa Operatives in Texas Riot, Shooting at ICE Facility
Jury Convicts 9 Antifa Operatives in Texas Riot, Shooting at ICE Facility
Former Nevada County Commissioner Indicted in Alleged $500K COVID Relief Fraud
Former Nevada County Commissioner Indicted in Alleged $500K COVID Relief Fraud
Tipsheet

Why Most Airports in the DC Area Are Shut Down Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2026 6:38 PM
Why Most Airports in the DC Area Are Shut Down Right Now
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

This afternoon, ground stops were issued for Washington-Dulles, Reagan National, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, and Richmond International Airport, initially due to “equipment shortages.” Yet, that seemed a bit odd that it would strike all these airports at the same time, no? Well, we know the real reason: there’s a strong odor emanating from the Potomac TRACON facility, which controls all DC airspace. It’s located in Warrenton, Virginia (via Fox 5 DC):

Advertisement

The FAA has clarified that the stops are due to a "strong chemical smell" impacting the local air traffic control facility.

The ground stop was issued Friday afternoon and appears to be in effect until at least 7 p.m.  

What they're saying:

The FAA issued a statement Friday afternoon. They say the ground stop is due to a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON. 

"The FAA has temporarily stopped traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) because of a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON that is impacting some air traffic controllers. Monitor fly.faa.gov for real-time updates," The statement reads. 

Dig deeper:

According to the FAA, the Potomac Consolidated Terminal RADAR Approach Control (TRACON) PCT provides air traffic control service to the Baltimore-Washington and the Richmond-Charlottesville areas.  

They control the airspace over Joint Base Andrews, BWI, Reagan, Dulles, Richmond and many other area airports. 

Recommended

All It Took for Democrats to Cave on DHS Funding Was Four Terrorist Attacks Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Until this is resolved, everyone stands still at these airports. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

All It Took for Democrats to Cave on DHS Funding Was Four Terrorist Attacks Amy Curtis
CNN's Kaitlin Collins Set Up Scott Jennings Perfectly to Torch the Biden Administration Matt Vespa
My Word, Ms. Spanberger, What Fresh Hell Is This Tweet? Matt Vespa
Guess Who Just Blocked the DOJ From Subpoenaing Jerome Powell Joseph Chalfant
So, That's How the Old Dominion University Terrorist Was Able to Obtain a Firearm Matt Vespa
Trump Says U.S. Has 'Obliterated' Every Military Target on Kharg Island Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

All It Took for Democrats to Cave on DHS Funding Was Four Terrorist Attacks Amy Curtis
Advertisement