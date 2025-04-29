Speaker Johnson Weighs in on Trump's First 100 Days

House Speaker Mike Johnson is weighing in on President Donald Trump's first 100 days in his second term, calling him "the most consequential leader of the 21st century."

Advertisement

.@POTUS has been able to do far more for the American people in the first 100 days than the Biden Administration did in four years.



Thanks to the Trump White House, AMERICA IS BACK—and we’re just getting started! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LkwtQ1Htjv — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 29, 2025

.@SpeakerJohnson highlights @realDonaldTrump’s historic achievements in his first 100 days:



-Removed men from women’s sports

-Ended DEI in the federal government and U.S. Military

-Expanded oil and gas extraction to lower prices

-Taken steps to end unfair trade practices… pic.twitter.com/iJgI0lFKjg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 29, 2025

Johnson was at the White House Monday for meeting in the Oval Office with Trump to go over the latest "big beautiful" reconciliation package and to discuss the renewal of the Trump tax cuts -- which expire at the end of the year.

House Republicans have been working aggressively for the past year on our “one big, beautiful” reconciliation bill. This legislative vehicle is how we will deliver the America First agenda and ensure our country remains on track to a New Golden Age. pic.twitter.com/7cbGJqMEDv — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 23, 2025

Trump will deliver a speech to mark his first 100 days in office from Michigan Tuesday night.

"In celebration of the most successful First 100 Days of any Administration in history, President Trump will deliver a speech in Macomb County, Michigan. President Trump has taken more executive actions than any other president in history during the monumental ‘First 100 Days' – and hundreds of his promises have already been kept. Most significantly, President Trump has delivered on his two most important signature campaign promises: the border is secure and inflation is ending," the White House released in a memo. "By putting America First, inflation has cooled, consumer prices dropped month-over-month for the first time in three years, and gas prices are lower across the country. The Department of Government Efficiency has identified waste, fraud, and abuse across the Executive Branch and cancelled numerous discriminatory DEI contracts, saving Americans hundreds of millions of hard-earned dollars."