Speaker Johnson Weighs in on Trump's First 100 Days

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 29, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

House Speaker Mike Johnson is weighing in on President Donald Trump's first 100 days in his second term, calling him "the most consequential leader of the 21st century." 

Johnson was at the White House Monday for meeting in the Oval Office with Trump to go over the latest "big beautiful" reconciliation package and to discuss the renewal of the Trump tax cuts -- which expire at the end of the year. 

Trump will deliver a speech to mark his first 100 days in office from Michigan Tuesday night. 

"In celebration of the most successful First 100 Days of any Administration in history, President Trump will deliver a speech in Macomb County, Michigan. President Trump has taken more executive actions than any other president in history during the monumental ‘First 100 Days' – and hundreds of his promises have already been kept. Most significantly, President Trump has delivered on his two most important signature campaign promises: the border is secure and inflation is ending," the White House released in a memo. "By putting America First, inflation has cooled, consumer prices dropped month-over-month for the first time in three years, and gas prices are lower across the country. The Department of Government Efficiency has identified waste, fraud, and abuse across the Executive Branch and cancelled numerous discriminatory DEI contracts, saving Americans hundreds of millions of hard-earned dollars."

