Tipsheet

Here Are the Democrats Who Traveled to El Salvador Advocating for the So-Called 'Maryland Man'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 23, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A gaggle of Democratic lawmakers followed Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s lead and traveled to El Salvador to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who lived in the United States illegally and was deported by the Trump administration. 

As Townhall covered, two judges determined that Garcia is a member of the violent MS-13 gang. 

Despite these facts, liberal media outlets and activists have dubbed Garcia a “Maryland man” and have pushed for lawmakers to bring him back to the United States. He is currently being held in El Salvador. 

Van Hollen made a highly-publicized trip to El Salvador, where he met with Garcia. The following House Democrats followed suit.

1. Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-OR)

“He [Garcia] is being held in violation of a Supreme Court order expressly telling the Trump administration to effectuate and facilitate his coming home,” Dexter said in a video posted to X filmed in El Salvador.

2. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA)

In a video posted to X, Garcia called Garcia’s situation a “constitutional crisis.” 

“We’re here to raise awareness that Kilmar needs to come home. We need to build support here in El Salvador, but also in the United States,” he added.

3. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL)

On X, Frost claimed that Trump is “jailing, & deporting people with no due process.” 

“Today it’s him [Garcia], tomorrow it could be anyone else,” he added, mentioning that he is in El Salvador. 

4. Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ)

Ansari posted a video to X claiming that she had a “productive” day advocating for Garcia and “so many others who are illegally imprisoned.” 

Ansari acknowledged that the Trump administration is showing no signs of budging on the issue.


Collectively, the lawmakers released a statement claiming that they hope to “pressure” the White House. 

"While Donald Trump continues to defy the Supreme Court, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being held illegally in El Salvador after being wrongfully deported," the Democrats said. "That is why we're here — to remind the American people that kidnapping immigrants and deporting them without due process is not how we do things in America."

On Monday, the lawmakers were denied a face-to-face meeting with Garcia.

NPR reported that Reps. Garcia and Frost requested congressional travel funds and security for the trip to El Salvador. This request was denied.

Upon their return to the US, Dexter wrote that she would "not stop fighting" for this criminal illegal alien to come back to the states.

