McCarthy Predicts Democratic Civil War: AOC and Sanders Poised to Overthrow Stale Biden Agenda

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is predicting a looming civil war within the Democratic Party. Divisions deepen between the party's progressive wing—led by firebrands like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT)—and its establishment leadership, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). McCarthy’s comments come amid growing tensions over the party's direction, with progressives pushing for more radical policies.

In an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, McCarthy boldly predicted the future of the Democratic Party ahead of the 2028 presidential election. He foresees AOC rising as a key leader within the party, while the long-standing Democratic powerhouses, including its traditional pillars, face a steady decline.

McCarthy said that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is failing to unite the party, with a growing internal conflict between its factions. He pointed out how AOC has been challenging party leadership by primaring other Democrats, raising significant campaign funds, and drawing large crowds, highlighting that the fight for new leadership within the party is becoming more apparent.

He also called it “unheard of” that the DNC’s Vice Chair, David Hogg, is backing a $20 million campaign through his group, Leaders We Deserve, to primary House Democrats in safe seats to usher in a younger generation of lawmakers.

“This is what I predict: They’re going to fight to see who becomes the leader of this party,” McCarthy said. “Right now, it’s really AOC and Bernie Sanders. But this is what’s going to happen. They’re going to run against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Schumer, and Hakeem. That will be a motivating factor. They will raise more money running against Democrats than they will running against Republicans. And whoever comes out of that will become the leader of the Democratic Party.”

AOC has already raised nearly $10 million in the first quarter of this year, marking her most considerable three-month fundraising period to date. Heading into the second quarter, she’s already secured $8.2 million. The progressive Squad member has been touring the country alongside Bernie Sanders as part of the “Fighting Oligarchy” campaign.