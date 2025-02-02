The Liberal Media Isn't Going to Like These Changes at the Press Briefings
Carville Criticizes Kamala for Loss

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 02, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Long-time Democrat strategist James Carville strongly criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris after her loss to President Donald Trump in the November presidential race.

In an interview on PBS News’ “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover that aired Friday, Carville discussed the fallout of the election, where he slammed the idea of replacing former President Joe Biden with Harris as the Democrat candidate.

“If we were planning a Super Bowl, we started our seventh-string quarterback. That’s what happened. You can’t address a problem unless you are honest about a problem, and none of this was inevitable,” Carville said. 

“Now if you would have put the staggering talent that exists in today’s Democratic Party…if people would have seen that, they’d have gone ‘I didn’t know they had people like that…can actually complete a sentence…that actually can, know how to frame a message, that actually have a sense of accomplishment of doing something. If we would…have excited people, we would have had people from the middle of the country, would have had people from the coasts, we would have been diverse…and then, when you do that, that’s how people get involved in politics,” Carville continued.

“Never should have happened. It was not inevitable – Joe Biden stands over this disaster like a colossus. And he just does, you can’t – he’s a great guy. ‘James you shouldn’t say that.’ He’s a wonderful man. Who cares! If you don’t win a g*****n election, you’ve done nothing. Zip, de nada. You don’t count. I don’t care how good a man you are. And till Democrats learn that and quit keeping their head in the cloud and talking goofy language that no one else talks. We got to be nice to people. Screw that! Run over ‘em,” Carville added.

