Elise Stefanik Is Back in House Leadership

That didn't take long. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is back in leadership. Less than two weeks after the Trump administration withdrew her name from consideration to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) made good on his reassurances that Stefanik would once more have a leadership role. Stefanik previously served as the House Republican Conference chairwoman.

Elise Stefanik is truly a great leader and a devoted patriot. Today’s selfless decision shows America what those of us who work with her already know. She is deeply devoted to her country and fully committed to see President Trump’s agenda succeed in Congress. It is well known… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 27, 2025

On Wednesday, Johnson appointed Stefanik as the Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership for the 119th Congress. She was also reappointed to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where she will maintain her seniority. Additionally, she serves as a senior Member of the Armed Services Committee and Education and the Workforce Committee.

Stefanik released statements to her political and official X accounts, and also shared some of the praise heaped on her, including from Alex Bruesewitz and NYGOP Chairman Ed Cox.

"I am honored to be appointed Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership to lead House Republicans in implementing President Donald Trump's mandate from the American people for an America First agenda that includes securing our borders, strengthening our national security, growing our economy, and combating the scourge of antisemitism across our country," said Chairwoman Elise Stefanik in her statement. "I’m proud to continue my work as a senior Member of the House Intelligence Committee, House Armed Services Committee, and the Education and the Workforce Committee to secure results for my constituents in New York's 21st Congressional District and the American people. I look forward to the work ahead in enacting President Trump’s historic agenda."

When it comes to her statement, specifically to do with antisemitism, it was in her role on the Education and the Workforce Committee that Stefanik during a December 2023 hearing exposed the festering antisemitism occurring on college campuses, as well as how those in charge of once prestigious institutions failed to take proper action. She has continued to be a strong force against antisemitism, as came up during her committee hearing in January.

While Stefanik would have brought a necessary toughness on antisemitism to the anti-Israel United Nations, and received bipartisan support, she will continue that toughness from the House, and while now serving in a leadership position once more.

"The House Republican Leadership Chair is a senior leadership appointed position focused on strategy, communications, and executing on the mandate from the American people to pass President Trump’s agenda. This position also serves on the Steering Committee," an email from the chairwoman further explained. "It has been used by multiple previous Republican leadership teams for longtime senior Members like Bill Paxon, Rob Portman, Greg Walden, and Garret Graves titled as Chair of Committee on Committees or Chair of Elected Leadership Committee or Chair of House Republican Leadership at critical moments to deliver for the American people such as the 1994 Contract with America and the 2010 Tea Party wave election. This role comes with budget, staff, and an expansive strategy, legislative, and communications portfolio."

Statement on Appointment as Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership



Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was appointed by Speaker Mike Johnson as Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership for the 119th Congress. In addition, she was reappointed to the House… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 9, 2025

This is fantastic news! @EliseStefanik, one of President Trump’s strongest allies, will excel in her new leadership position, and she will help advance his America First agenda on Capitol Hill with unwavering dedication.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/aMTLhu73Zo — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 9, 2025

The same statement as well as background information about the position was shared to Stefanik's official account.

