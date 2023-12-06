Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas?
Heads of UPenn, MIT, and Harvard Endorse Calls for Jewish Genocide

Matt Vespa  |  December 06, 2023 9:45 AM
Three college heads were grilled by lawmakers yesterday over the growing acts of antisemitism that have gone beyond the usual tropes. There are now explicit calls for genocide and support for terror groups, specifically Hamas. The irony is that American academia thinks Islamophobia is a more pressing concern when it’s not. There are legitimate things to fear from radical Islamic terror groups. Since the Israeli military operation to eliminate Hamas in the Gaza Strip commenced following the brutal October 7 terror attacks, Jewish students have been assaulted and made to flee for their lives from pro-terrorist mobs. At Cooper Union, a group of Jewish students had to barricade themselves in the library for safety.  

So, with the makings of an American Kristallnacht in the works from young progressives, many of whom infest our higher education institutions, does calling for all Jews to die violate the codes of conduct for UPenn, MIT, and Harvard? Is this harassment? The responses from these three administrators in front of the House Committee on Education left many speechless, including members of the media who aren’t in the conservative sphere (via Times of Israel):

Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
In a high-profile congressional hearing Tuesday evening, the presidents of three of the top universities in the US refused to explicitly say that calls for genocide of Jewish people violates campus rules on harassment.

 When New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik asked directly if “calling for the genocide of Jews” is against the codes of conduct of Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania, all three presidents said the answer depended on the context.

“It is a context-dependent decision,” Penn president Liz Magill responded, leading Stefanik to reply, “Calling for the genocide of Jews is dependent on the context? That is not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer ‘yes,’ Ms. Magill.”

Responding to the same question, Harvard president Claudine Gay said, “When speech crosses into conduct, we take action.” 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth said that such language would only be “investigated as harassment if pervasive and severe.” 

All three of these women can go to hell. In November, MIT’s Kornbluth decided not to suspend some pro-Hamas students demonstrating in some of the college’s buildings because it would have impacted their immigration status. MIT isn’t Ivy League, but Harvard and UPenn, being members, should know their long, sordid history of enabling antisemitism, Harvard especially. First, they didn’t want Jewish students; now they’re trying to curb Asian admissions, but that’s another topic. 

Rep. Stefanik also busted Harvard for being a recipient of terrorist donations, too. German police raided the homes of Hamas supporters last month. It’s a law enforcement action that we should do here, as the terror group has operated in the United States for years. If that would ever happen, and it’s doubtful because people’s feelings might get upset, the offices of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT would be at the top of the list. In the meantime, let it be known that all three schools endorse the wholesale killing of Jews. 

UPDATE: It's such a bad take that even the dolts on The View couldn't defend it, and they defend anything on the Left.

Tags: WOKE

