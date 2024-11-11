Elise Stefanik Responds to Being Selected as Trump’s Ambassador to UN

President-elect Donald Trump, as Leah covered earlier, has selected Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations. Both chimed in about the announcement later on Monday afternoon as well.

In addition to listing out her accomplishments, Trump also mentioned that Stefanik "was the first Member of Congress to endorse me, and has always been a staunch advocate."

pic.twitter.com/KiCk7CqehK — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 11, 2024

Stefanik reposted Trump's statement with American flag emojis, as well as a statement of her own.

My statement on accepting President Donald J. Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as Ambassador to the United Nations:



I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. During my conversation with… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 11, 2024

Stefanik's statement thanked Trump as well as her "beloved constituents in New York's 21st Congressional District," her fellow House Republicans and the committees she's served on.

The statement also tellingly referenced antisemitism and "four years of catastrophically weak U.S. leadership that significantly weakened our national security and diminished our standing in the eyes of both allies and adversaries," which will almost certainly come into play as she serves in her new role:

I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate. President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead - both at home and abroad. America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek. The work ahead is immense as we see antisemitism skyrocketing coupled with four years of catastrophically weak U.S. leadership that significantly weakened our national security and diminished our standing in the eyes of both allies and adversaries. I stand ready to advance President Donald J. Trump’s restoration of America First peace through strength leadership on the world stage on Day One at the United Nations. I will forever be grateful to my beloved constituents in New York's 21st Congressional District for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to work my very hardest to serve and give them a voice at the highest levels of Congress. Ten years ago, Upstate and North Country voters took a chance on a young, first-time, unknown candidate who very few believed could win. I was proud to be the youngest woman elected to Congress at the time and to earn their overwhelming vote of confidence in six general elections. Thank you to my colleagues in the House for entrusting me to serve as House Republican Conference Chair as a part of your leadership team. I am proud of my strong record as a senior Member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the Education and Workforce Committee, as well as the legislative and constituent services results my office successfully delivered to our district. Thank you to the hardworking families, small businesses, farms, law enforcement officers, military families, veterans, seniors, and local elected officials whom I have worked so closely with on behalf of our communities. And most especially, thank you to my extraordinarily dedicated staff in the District and Washington offices for serving our constituents tirelessly for the past decade. My family and I are excited for this next chapter in New York and Washington to work hard to serve our country on President Donald Trump's team. No matter where this journey takes us, Upstate New York - the cradle of the American Revolution - will always be my heart and home.

Stefanik's X account has also been reposting plenty of support, including from those wishing her well across the aisle. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) was among those congratulating Trump's new pick, for instance.

"For those of us, who have been fighting antisemitism at the United Nations, they’re about to get some needed medicine," Moskowitz posted, tagging Stefanik.

For those of us, who have been fighting antisemitism at the United Nations, they’re about to get some needed medicine @EliseStefanik https://t.co/iQRNFzK9FB — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) November 11, 2024

Stefanik and Moskowitz worked together last year to speak out against antisemitism on college campuses on call on university presidents to resign. The congresswoman gained plenty of positive attention last December for questioning college presidents--many who have since resigned--for the unacceptable antisemitism taking place on their campuses under the watch.

Stefanik’s voice will thus be sorely needed at the United Nations, which has spoken out against Israel, even and including after last year’s October 7 attacks that Hamas perpetrated against our ally in the Middle East.

Trump also announced on Monday that he had selected former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) to head the Environmental Protective Agency (EPA), as well as for Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) to serve as his national security advisor, with the Wall Street Journal reporting on such news about Waltz earlier on Monday. Even though Decision Desk HQ has projected, also on Monday night, that Republicans won enough seats to keep control of the House, their majority will likely be particularly narrow, especially with such vacancies.

Stefanik currently chairs the House Republican Conference, a position she’s held since May 2021. Several possible replacements have already jumped at the chance to make their case, including Reps. Kat Cammack (R-FL), Lisa McClain (R-MI), and Erin Houchin (R-IN). Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) is also likely running.

In last week’s election, Stefanik won her race by just over 62 percent of the vote, while Waltz won by 66.5 percent of the vote.