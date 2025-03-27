Why Trump Is Pulling Elise Stefanilk's Nomination As Ambassador to the United Nations

Update: Not long after President Donald Trump released a statement over Truth Social indicating that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) would remain in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) shared over X that he's inviting Stefanik to return to House leadership.

"There is no doubt she would have served with distinction as our ambassador to the United Nations, but we are grateful for her willingness to sacrifice that position and remain in Congress to help us save the country. I will invite her to return to the leadership table immediately," Johnson's post read in part.



Stefanik had previously served as the House Republican Conference chairwoman.

Elise Stefanik is truly a great leader and a devoted patriot. Today’s selfless decision shows America what those of us who work with her already know. She is deeply devoted to her country and fully committed to see President Trump’s agenda succeed in Congress. It is well known… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 27, 2025

NYGOP Chairman Ed Cox also released a statement praising the congresswoman. Like Johnson did, Cox acknowledged that Stefanik would have done a fine job as ambassador to the United Nations.

As his statement read:

"Elise Stefanik is a Republican superstar. Her tenacity, intellect and tireless advocacy have made her one of the most effective voices for hardworking New Yorkers and all Americans. While her service at the United Nations would have made New Yorkers proud, her continued leadership in the House of Representatives is a victory for the American people. "Elise is a fearless warrior for freedom and security on the world stage. She has been a steadfast champion of New York’s families, farmers and small businesses, relentlessly fighting to lower taxes, secure our borders and defend vulnerable students from campus radicals. "With Elise continuing her leadership in Congress, we know she will be at the forefront of shaping a stronger, safer and more prosperous future for our country. We are glad that President Trump has announced that she will join his administration at a later date, and look forward to her future service driving a bold, America First agenda."

Original: On Thursday afternoon, after speculation had been spreading, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch (R-ID) announced that the White House informed him that the nomination for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is being pulled. Reportedly, there are concerns about the razor thin majority that Republicans enjoy in the House.

President Donald Trump released a statement over Truth Social confirming as much, as he also thanked the congresswoman and hinted she may be able to serve in his administration in the future.

"With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled! I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future. She is absolutely FANTASTIC," Trump's post read in part.

From the start, Stefanik appeared to enjoy wide bipartisan support with her nomination. However, the Trump administration also tapped now former Reps. Mike Waltz (R-FL) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to serve in the administration, though Gaetz ended up withdrawing his name for consideration not long after he was nominated to serve as attorney general. He declined to return to the House, though, and so there will be two special elections coming up in just a few weeks in Florida, with Democrats having spent a considerable amount of money, despite Democratic wins in Florida's 1st and/or 6th Congressional Districts being a longshot.

Stefanik won reelection last November by 24 percentage points, and the candidate whom Democrats picked to run for the special election in her district, New York's 21st Congressional District, Blake Gendebien, has a whole host of issues.

Longshots though Democrats pulling off a win in such districts would be, Democrats did win a special election in the state Pennsylvania Senate earlier this week, flipping the seat, despite it being a heavily Republican district. There is also the upcoming state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin next Tuesday, which has national implications.

Stefanik would have brought her strong stance against antisemitism to the United Nations, which has been something of an anti-Israel body. She will almost certainly keep fighting against such a societal ill from the House, however, as the congresswoman has remained in office while awaiting her confirmation.

