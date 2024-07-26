The Obamas Break Their Silence on Kamala Harris

The Obamas have broken their silence on Kamala Harris being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

In a video posted on social media, the Obamas call the vice president to say they “couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

On the call, Obama said Democrats are “going to be underdogs” and that as Harris herself has said, she will have to earn the trust of voters across the country. “We’re absolutely confident that you’re gonna be able to make it happen. And I wanna make sure that, you know, we’re sending a message out to not just Democrats but every American — Democrat, Republican, Independent and especially young people — that the stakes are high. And your vision for a generous, inclusive, positive, community- minded, responsible, lawful America — that’s exactly what we need. So, I know, I know you’re gonna be working hard, but you’re gonna have a whole bunch of folks working alongside you,” Obama said, according to excerpts of the phone call. (Politico)

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

Critics blasted the scripted nature of the endorsement.

This entire "campaign" is a Hollywood script.



Not like a Hollywood script... I mean literally a Hollywood script. https://t.co/yfcP4ToHjw — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 26, 2024

The endorsement comes after it was reported that the reason Obama was withholding support was because he didn't think Harris could beat former President Donald Trump.

“Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” the Biden family source told The Post. “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her.” The turning point for Biden, 81, came after his disastrous performance against Trump in a televised debate in Atlanta last month which, The Post first revealed, was part of an “elaborate set-up” to remove him from the race. But the source doesn’t have high hopes for a TV debate between Trump and Harris. When Biden was still in the race, a second debate was scheduled for September 10. “Wait until the debate… She can’t debate. She’s going to put her foot in her mouth about Israel, Palestine, Ukraine. She’s going to say something really stupid,” the source said. “Obama knew this was going to happen, Joe knew this was going to happen. Now she is going to have to answer real questions.” The White House did not respond to The Post’s request for comment on this story. (NY Post)

Obama's original statement on Biden's exit from the race praised his "outstanding track record" but shied away from mentioning Harris.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama wrote. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."