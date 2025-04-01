LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America

This Tuesday night, voters will head to the polls for special elections in two states. In Florida, there are two special election House races, Florida's 1st Congressional District and 6th Congressional District, with former Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz having resigned. Florida's 6th is first to close at 7 pm ET, while the 1st will follow at 8 pm ET. There's also the state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin, which could have national implications, especially if Democrat-backed candidate Susan Crawford wins. There's also a ballot question regarding voter ID. The polls will close there at 9 pm ET.

Waltz currently serves as President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor and resigned his House seat on January 20 to be part of the administration. His seat was once held by now-Gov. Ron DeSantis, who left the House in September 2018 to focus on running for his current position.

The race is between state Sen. Randy Fine, a Republican, and Democrat Josh Weil. Fine has been endorsed by Trump, as well as Waltz.

Gaetz was initially nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as his attorney general, and he resigned from Congress not long after. Even after Gaetz withdrew his nomination, he declined to return to the House, thus the special election for Florida's 1st Congressional District.

This race is between Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a Republican, and Democrat Gay Valimont.

In addition to endorsing Fine and Patronis, Trump has posted calls on social media reminding Republicans to vote, including on Tuesday morning, where he shared Swamp the Vote links.

While Florida may be an increasingly red state, and these districts are particularly Republican, Democrats believe they have a chance to win these races, especially given that these are special elections and with the money they've raised. Not only is the Florida Democratic Party involved, but so is the DNC.

In the Wisconsin state Supreme Court race, polls show Crawford to have a slight edge against Republican-backed Brad Schimel. As Townhall has covered extensively, and which cannot be stressed enough, the race has national implications, as Republicans could lose two of their congressional seats in Wisconsin if Crawford is on the bench.

Trump has encouraged Wisconsin voters to rally around Schimel, who also has support from former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI) and the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC).

In a narrative that is particularly hypocritical and tone deaf, Democrats have been focusing on Elon Musk's role in encouraging Wisconsin voters to elect Schimel, given that Crawford is a Soros-backed judge.

Trump has also reminded voters that they will vote on a ballot initiative requiring voter ID. The president's post from Tuesday morning emphasized the importance of election integrity.

Florida — polls close at 7:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. ET

Wisconsin — polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

