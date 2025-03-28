VIP
JD Vance Makes Historic Greenland Visit as Trump Pushes for U.S. Control of the Island

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 28, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Vice President JD Vance is in Greenland this week, making the case for a U.S. takeover of the region, arguing that bringing the strategically located island under American control would strengthen national security and economic interests. This is the furthest North any senior White House leader has ever traveled on an official trip. Vance’s proposal highlights Greenland’s vital position in the Arctic, saying that with Greenland's sovereignty, the territory would soon see the benefit of partnering with the U.S. 

On Friday, Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance, delivered a historic speech in Greenland, stressing the critical need to strengthen Arctic security, particularly around key sites like Pituffik Space Base. During his address, Vance highlighted the long-standing mistreatment of the Greenlandic people by Danish leaders, pointing out how they’ve been treated as second-class citizens while the island's infrastructure has deteriorated. Expect the Vice President to echo these concerns moving forward.

Vance pointed to Greenland’s vital position in the Arctic, where increasing geopolitical tensions with countries like China and Russia make its resources and military importance more crucial than ever.

"We can't just bury our head in the sand — or, in Greenland, bury our head in the snow — and pretend that the Chinese are not interested in this very large landmass. We know that they are," he said. 

The VP also said that the people of Greenland should have the right to make their own decisions about their future. He hopes they will choose to partner with the United States, as the U.S. is the only nation that will honor Greenland’s sovereignty and security, which he views as being closely linked to U.S. security. 

The New York Post spoke to Greenlanders, who approved Trump’s proposal to partner with the island. 

One person told the outlet that joining the U.S. is America's most valuable offer to another country. They believe that when President Donald Trump suggests Greenland could enter the U.S., he’s offering something incredibly significant and worthwhile, implying it’s the best thing he could offer.

Another told The Post that change is needed in Greenland, adding that they are tired of Danish colonialism. 

"Only one country can protect us — the US,” another said. “And the US economy gives more potential to increasing incomes per person, maybe up to 40 percent in the future.”

