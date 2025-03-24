Trump Sure Has Some Thoughts on George Clooney's '60 Minutes' Appearance

CBS News' "60 Minutes" has been in the news an awful lot since last last year, from editing then Vice President Kamala Harris' interview and getting sued by now President Donald Trump, to putting out segments in favor of censorship going on in Europe. This week, the program had actor George Clooney on, which certainly got Trump's attention.

Trump's post over Truth Social regarded the appearance as "a total 'puff piece,'" and boy was it, as it touched upon Clooney's Broadway debut.

"Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total “puff piece” on George Clooney, a second rate movie “star,” and failed political pundit. He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog," Trump's post began. "Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for “Kamala,” only to soon realize that that was not going to work out to well. 60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history…And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!"

The post certainly touches upon Clooney's role in ousting then President Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential race, with the Biden family insisting until he dropped out of the race less than four months before the November election that he was going for a Trump-Biden rematch.

Early in July, 11 days before Biden exited the race, Clooney put out an essay in The New York Times calling for Biden to exit the race. This comes after he had just hosted a fundraiser for Biden weeks before. It was around the time of that fundraiser, last June, that the Biden-Harris White House gaslit the American people into believing that the video footage of Biden's diminishing mental faculties amounted to "cheap fakes."

A write-up from CBS News of the "60 Minutes" appearance touched upon Clooney's role in the race. How could it not? Nevertheless, it was lacking:

Clooney says he's running for nothing, but he makes no secret of his politics. A lifelong Democrat, he made news last summer, when he wrote a pointed essay calling on Joe Biden not to seek reelection on account of his age. Jon Wertheim: Looking back on that, happy you did it? George Clooney: Yeah. I'll make it kind of easy. I was raised to tell the truth. I had seen-- the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised. And so I feel as if there was-- a lot of profiles in cowardice in my party through all of that. And I was not proud of that. And I also believed I had to tell the truth. Truth: an increasingly elusive concept…Clooney says that for all the parallels between the play and these convulsive times we live in today, disinformation is one critical distinction…. George Clooney: Here's where I would tell you where we differ from what Murrow was doing. Although McCarthy would try to pose things that-- he'd show up a blank piece of paper and say, "I've got a list of names." Okay, so it was-- that was his version of-- of fake news. We now are at a place where we've found that it's harder and harder and harder to dis-- to discern the truth. Facts are now negotiated.

As one can see from the excerpt, the discussion was also used as a segue into talking about "disinformation" and the Broadway adaption of "Good Night, and Good Luck."

Clooney has not merely received backlash from Trump, with the president's reaction now a trending topic over X. He was pestered about his involvement while promoting his movie, "Wolfs" last September. Not long after Harris lost the election, Clooney whined about being used as a "scapegoat." The Hollywood Report also called out the actor in a year end review last December.

There's also no mention of his wife, Amal Clooney, and how she has plays her own political role. She worked with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which moved forward with an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the Israel-Hamas conflict after our ally in the Middle East was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. Last June, Biden as president said he was "strongly opposed" to sanctioning the ICC. After a bill failed in the 119th Congress thanks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Trump ended up signing an executive order to sanction the ICC.