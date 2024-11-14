George Clooney Whines About Being Used As a 'Scapegoat' Following Harris' Loss

Back in July, it was George Clooney who was instrumental in having President Joe Biden ousted from the race, weeks after hosting a fundraiser for his reelection campaign in Los Angeles. As we know, Biden was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, who still lost to President-elect Donald Trump. Sarah covered at the time last week how many were actually thanking Clooney for getting Trump elected. Now, the Hollywood actor says he's taking a step back from politics.

Something seemed up when, last week, Clooney was all too happy to discuss People's "Sexiest Man Alive," with no mention of politics. He won the award twice, in 1997 and 2006. Ultimately, the title was bestowed upon John Krasinski this year.

Not long after Clooney's interview with People, it was reported that Clooney was staying in his lane and taking a step back from politics, as he whined about being made a "scapegoat" for Harris' loss.

As a report from the Daily Mail mentioned:

George Clooney feels he is being used as a ‘scapegoat’ in the furious blame game over who could have cost Kamala Harris the election – and will now take a step back from politics. The Hollywood star, 63, threw his support behind Harris after penning a blistering op-ed on why Joe Biden would cost the Democrats the win if he didn’t abandon his campaign, but it still wasn’t enough to prevent an historic victory for Donald Trump. Clooney has since been criticized by Democrats for his influence during the election, with some claiming Harris' loss was his fault. The Oscar-winner is ‘disheartened’ by the backlash, with insiders claiming he did not immediately endorse Harris because he felt the Democrats should have ‘taken a step back’ to weigh up their options. ‘George feels that the backlash he is getting for Kamala losing is not at all warranted,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘He thinks it is completely unfair to try and make him a scapegoat for her loss. ‘He has backed the Democratic Party and invested so much time and money into them, but he is going to take a step back for now. He feels very disheartened.’ They continued: ‘When he wrote his op-ed, George did not say “Biden is not fit to be president choose Kamala”. The Democrats jumped on Kamala and within days she was the candidate. ‘George believes that they should have taken a step back and looked at their options. That is why he did not endorse her right away.’

Are we supposed to feel bad for Clooney here? The Democrats in disarray is truly something here. As Townhall has also been covering, the blame game has been off the charts when it comes to Harris' loss. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke to The New York Times last week following the election losses for the White House and Senate, with Republicans also later keeping control of the House. She not only put the onus on Biden for not dropping out sooner and endorsing Harris too quickly rather than having an open primary, but she also rejected that the stunning election losses were even "a rebuke" of her party.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre covered up for Biden's mental failings, by gaslighting the rest of us into thinking that footage of his more troubling moments were "cheap fakes," with the mainstream media doing so as well. And yet Democrats put the blame on Biden for not dropping out sooner.

Fox News' "Gutfeld!" addressed Clooney's new plans with a fitting reminder. "He says he's going to stay out of the public eye, by continuing to make movies," host Greg Gutfeld quipped. According to IMDb, Clooney is attached to an unnamed film written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

Clooney had been asked about his move to oust Biden in a coup around Labor Day at an event to promote his film, "Wolfs," which had just had its premiere. He had compared Biden to President George Washington for such a "selfless act." He also claimed to be "very proud of where we are in the state of the world right now" and "very excited for the future," though he now looks to be singing a different tune.