Trump Takes a Blowtorch to These Rogue Judges Trying to Thwart the Will of the People

President Donald Trump posted something that must be remedied on social media to remain a country: these rogue judges must be reined in. It’s absurd now—these little judges think they can wield the powers not given to them under Article II. They have no say in deportation policy, the military, or if specific executive orders can be rescinded. That’s not up to them. If we continue down this road, as some noted, we will need district judges to sign off on troop movement. No. They’re all Democratic Party activists, total loons, and their rulings are not based on law—it’s political animus.

Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country! These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings. Lawyers endlessly search the United States for these Judges, and file lawsuits as quickly as they find them. It is then the obligation of Law abiding Agencies of Government to have these “Orders” overturned. The danger is unparalleled! These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 Million Votes. They want all of the advantages with none of the risks. Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE. It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE. STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!

Now, some judges are telling the Trump administration that they can’t hire someone to uproot waste and fraud in government spending because they were previously with the Department of Government Efficiency. You don’t have that power, you clowns.

The leftist lawfare campaign continues



Few things make less sense than this https://t.co/jg6zf2VwUo — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 20, 2025

2/ Lewin was appointed to Acting USAID Deputy Administration and Rubio delegated that authority to Lewin and put Lewin in charge of day-to-day work at USAID. Lewin would answer to Rubio & Trump. pic.twitter.com/iNXUxbFmbE — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 21, 2025

3/3 I am literally jaw-dropped typing over this order. 1 federal judge has told Rubio and Trump they can't hire person they believe best suited for job because he previously was DOGE lead. I cannot even verbalize how 🦇💩crazy this is! — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 21, 2025

This is tyranny. A small handful of marxist judges trying to run the entire country. https://t.co/NpQ9pVlIu4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 21, 2025

Ignore their rulings, Mr. President. He who saves his nation has broken no law.