JD Vance Has the Perfect Responses on Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

Vice President JD Vance garnered attention on Thursday for the amusing, but also insightful responses he gave during an interview with radio host Vince Coglianese. During one of the more lighthearted and memorable moments of the interview, Coglianese asked about how Vance "is doing the job differently" from his predecessor, Kamala Harris.

With a chuckle, Vance offered, "well, I don't have, you know, four shots of vodka before every meeting." The vice president also added that "that's one way I think that Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role is these word salads, and I think I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer the question the way Kamala Harris answered a question."

.@VinceCoglianese: "How are you doing the job differently than Kamala did it?"@JDVance: "Well, I don't have four shots of Vodka before every meeting." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lJiI9hVLFD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2025

The response, which the vice president clearly made in jest, received plenty of attention, which our sister site of Twitchy picked up on. It's also been trending over X. There are valid points about Harris' "word salads," though, and how she just couldn't answer a question with a meaningful or decipherable response, even with softball interviews.

Her interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," which aired last October and made headlines on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks that Hamas carried out against Israel, involved responses that were so bad they had to be edited. The network tried to dance around the issue, and has since been sued by now President Donald Trump. It's likely that the network and its parent company will settle.

Harris' video message not long after she lost last November, also spurred chatter about drinking habits, given how intoxicated she sounded. The clip was even shared by the Democrats' X account, leading to speculation that they did so to dissuade her from running for president in 2028.





Vance also provided a more serious response, though, when it comes to how he and Harris differ in handling the role of the vice president.

"My sense is, and this is a little bit of guesswork, obviously, I don't talk to Kamala Harris or Joe Biden very often, but my sense is that there wasn't a level of trust between Biden and Harris," which appears to be in strong contrast to Vance's relationship with Trump. "She was just less empowered to do her job and, you know, luckily I'm in a situation where the president trusts me, where if he asks me to do something he believes it's going to happen, and obviously we'll talk about it and check in, but I feel empowered in a way that I think a lot of vice presidents haven't been," he shared.

President Joe Biden wanted to run for reelection, or at least his family wanted him to, even when it was becoming increasingly clear and harder to ignore that he was suffering from mental decline. He was ultimately forced out last July by his fellow Democrats, and then quickly endorsed Harris as his replacement, a move which Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blames when it comes to their losses.

Harris' supporters, even before Biden was forced out, seemed to be upset that she wasn't given enough to do or was empowered enough as vice president.

Vance also added that what he does is "in the service of accomplishing the president's vision," which he said he tries to remind himself of, further highlighting the Trump-Vance ticket and now administration as a team. "The American people elected Donald J. Trump to do a job. For him to do that job successfully, the people around him, starting at the top with the vice president, have to do their job as well."

The interview didn't merely involve Harris, but also Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). Last October, just over a month before the Trump-Vance ticket emerged victorious, Vance wiped the floor with Walz during the vice presidential debate, with snap polls also showing that Vance had the better night.

Walz, as Townhall has been covering, has been making a name for himself and not in the best way with these town hall events as well his appearance on Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) podcast. Walz interjected as Newsom was trying to argue that you have to be able to have a conversation with people you disagree with, by insisting his side "fight" such people.

"How do you fight it?" Walz asked. "I think I could kick most of their a**. I do think that," he insisted as Newsom awkwardly laughed and tried get back to having a more serious conversation. Walz even called for a "WWE match."

WATCH: Tim Walz says he could ‘kick Trump supporter’s asses’ in a WWE match pic.twitter.com/Lx9MpSBwmP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2025

Coglianese asked Vance about that comment from Walz as well, given how he's gone up against the governor one-on-one in their debate. Upon the host mentioning Walz, Vance let out another chuckle.

"I wonder, as you hear that, were you ever physically intimidated by Tim Walz on that debate stage?" Coglianese asked.

"I have to say, Vince, I was never physically intimidated by Tim Walz! I saw those comments," Vance offered, "there's a little bit of a thing where the Democrats have become so unpopular among young men in particular, but really all men, that I think they have to posture and pretend. Who goes on TV and says I can beat up a large group of people? I just think that it's a guy who doesn't actually know how to relate, who's trying to say something that sounds relatable, and it just comes across unfortunately the way that Tim Walz comes across."

Indeed, polls have shown the Democratic Party experiencing record lows, and Newsom in that very podcast episode tried to get Walz to recognize that their party is losing to men, including young men, of all demographics.

Walz's masculinity, or lack thereof, and how masculinity was an issue in general for the Democratic Party in general for the 2024 election, was a major narrative for the campaign. That was only proven to more so be the case given how well Trump performed with men, even making gains when it comes to certain demographics.

After such an astute assessment on Walz, the vice president reaffirmed that he's not worried about his former opponent. "I'm not too worried him, though. You hear people say, you know, that he wants to take a leadership role, might run for the [U.S.] Senate in Minnesota. I'm not too worried about Tim Walz as a political talent, we're just going to focus on doing our job, and you know, Tim Walz says something crazy, we'll laugh about it and move on!"

Vince Coglianese: [Tim Walz] said this week he could beat most Trump supporters up…Were you ever physically intimidated by Tim Walz on that debate stage?



Vice President JD Vance: “I have to say, Vince, I was never physically intimidated by Tim Walz…Who goes on TV and says I… pic.twitter.com/4LkZG71Ecr — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 20, 2025

