CNN Host Argues Walz, Emhoff Helping Dems Reach Low Testosterone Men

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, CNN’s Dana Bash argued the DNC is appealing to men who may not have as much testosterone as their GOP counterparts.

"The gender gap in American politics has been trending very strongly for years. But this year, at least according to polls, it is so strong," CNN’s Jake Tapper noted. "The women vote is overwhelmingly for Harris. The male vote, overwhelmingly for Trump, though not as much."

Bash agreed.

"Yes and there’s the gender gap, then there’s the idea that for the last month, the Democratic Party has been rallying around a woman at the top of the ticket," she said. "Which is—the only other time they did it, which is in 2016. And it has been noteworthy to see how they are learning about what to do and how to confront Donald Trump as the opponent to a woman. 2016 and now, very different campaigns, very different female candidates."

She then explained how Democrats are trying to appeal to less manly men.

“But they are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, gun-toting type of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC, or might want to listen to that, but also, in addition, understand that it’s OK in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman. And that’s something they are really trying to work on with male voters beyond the base."

