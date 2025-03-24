Elon Musk: 'No More Loans' After Discovering Baby Took Out $100,000 Loan

Elon Musk’s DOGE is backing the Small Business Administration (SBA) as it cracks down on fraudulent loans, which is a long-overdue move. The SBA’s new focus on preventing loans from going to ineligible recipients—like babies and the deceased—addresses a serious issue plaguing government relief programs. Musk’s support signals a shift toward accountability and efficiency, a much different reality than the previous administration's. His involvement in the Trump administration appears to bring much-needed attention to rooting out fraud in government-backed financial assistance.
On Monday, Musk, wearing a “Trump was right about everything” hat, exposed the abuse of loans. He revealed that DOGE found that children under 11 were taking out SBA loans totaling $330 million. The most alarming finding was that a nine-month-old was able to take out a $100,000 loan.
“No more loans to babies or people too old to be alive (i.e., stolen Social Security numbers),” Musk said in response.
JUST IN: Elon Musk says children under 11 years old were taking out SBA loans totaling $330 million.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 24, 2025
"I think the youngest was a nine-month-year-old who got a $100,000 loan."
"That's a very precocious baby we're talking about here." pic.twitter.com/aeAhnhRA5y
Musk’s comments respond to a new SBA rule that requires applicants to provide their date of birth in order to be considered for a loan. It also bans individuals under 18 or over 120 years old from receiving direct loans. The Tesla CEO previously called the federal loan program the “biggest fraud in history.”
Join the conversation as a VIP Member