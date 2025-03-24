Neil Gorsuch's Former Law Clerk Cooks Judge Who's Screwing Around With Trump's Deportation...
Tipsheet

Yeah, About That Innocent Soccer Player Who Supposedly Isn't a Tren de Aragua Member...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 24, 2025 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

We knew this was coming: some sob stories published to make the Trump administration look bad regarding its efforts to enforce federal immigration law and the deportation of illegal aliens. Mass deportations have popular support; we voted for this. We’re starting with the criminal aliens, but illegal aliens, in general, are going to be deported if found. The Trump White House is using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate the deportation process.

The liberal media is hung up on purported stories of those being sent to prisons in El Salvador, which has agreed to store some of these bad apples, like soccer player Jerce Reyes Barrios. Guys, his tattoos are just soccer logos, says those who want to keep foreign terrorists in the United States. Trump has used the Alien Enemies Act specifically to boot members of Tren de Aragua out of here, a gang he’s designated a foreign terror group (via ABC News): 

An attorney representing a migrant sent to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act says her client was deported due to a soccer logo tattoo, according to court declarations submitted Wednesday night. 

Linette Tobin is representing Jerce Reyes Barrios, a professional soccer player from Venezuela who protested the Maduro regime in February and March 2024 and was detained and tortured after one of the demonstrations. 

Barrios came to the U.S.-Mexico border legally through the CBP One app in September 2024 but has been accused of being a Tren de Aragua, or TdA, member and was detained at a facility under maximum security, Tobin said. 

The DHS’ Tricia McLaughlin set the record straight: 

Jerce Reyes Barrios was not only in the United States illegally, but he has tattoos that are consistent with those indicating TdA gang membership. His own social media indicates he is a member of the vicious TdA gang. That all said, DHS intelligence assessments go beyond a single tattoo and we are confident in our findings.

So, it seems another liberal media narrative about illegal immigration might have imploded.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

