The Atlantic Thought This Would Be a Harsh Criticism of Trump. It's Actually a Great Name.

First, you knew someone was going to go here, and it’s fitting that the Atlantic decided to run interference for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s epic self-inflicted meltdown at the Trump White House last month. The European leader thought he could be macho against Trump and Vice President JD Vance. He got thrashed instead. Also, this fiasco was entirely Zelensky’s doing. Anyone who says otherwise is lying or didn’t watch the Oval Office event, 95 percent of which was fraught with the usual diplomatic exercises and was generally dull. Zelensky just needed to sign the new minerals deal. If he had issues about a security agreement, that was something to be brought up at the private lunch.

Yet, the Oval Office kerfuffle, that, again, was entirely Zelensky’s fault, evidenced by the apology letter he sent Trump, is still on the minds of the liberal media, sad to see one of their pork projects, the Ukraine war, get shut down. The piece by Anne Applebaum unveils a new reputation this administration is building to our national detriment. In reality, the Left just gave us a baller name: we are in the era of “the brutal American.” It’s an older piece from earlier this month, but it’s a doozy:

A book festival in Vilnius, meetings with friends in Warsaw, a dinner in Berlin: I happened to be at gatherings in three European cities over the past several days, and everywhere I went, everyone wanted to talk about the Oval Office performance last Friday. Europeans needed some time to process this event, not just because of what it told them about the war in Ukraine, but because of what it told them about America, a country they thought they knew well. In just a few minutes, the behavior of Donald Trump and J. D. Vance created a brand-new stereotype for America: not the quiet American, not the ugly American, but the brutal American. Whatever illusions Europeans ever had about Americans—whatever images lingered from old American movies, the ones where the good guys win, the bad guys lose, and honor defeats treachery—those are shattered. Whatever fond memories remain of the smiling GIs who marched into European cities in 1945, of the speeches that John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan made at the Berlin Wall, or of the crowds that once welcomed Barack Obama, those are also fading fast. Quite apart from their politics, Trump and Vance are rude. They are cruel. They berated and mistreated a guest on camera, and then boasted about it afterward, as if their ugly behavior achieved some kind of macho “win.” They announced that they would halt transfers of military equipment to Ukraine, and hinted at ending sanctions on Russia, the aggressor state. In his speech to Congress last night, Trump once again declared that America would “get” Greenland, which is a part of Denmark—a sign that he intends to run roughshod over other allies too. […] Europeans can also see that this alternative reality is directly and profoundly shaped by Russian propaganda. I don’t know whether the American president absorbs Russian narratives online, from proxies, or from Putin himself. Either way, he has thoroughly adopted the Russian view of the world, as has Vance.

Are you serious? This publication used this Chernobyl-like Oval Office meltdown to recycle Russian collusion nonsense. Specifically, the ‘Trump is a Kremlin agent’ falsehood. You can see why millions don’t read what these clowns have to say; it’s demonstrably false—all of it.

Second, I don’t care if the Europeans don’t like us—they never did. They love us when we bail them out of being overrun by Nazis, but this continent has always viewed us with disdain and condescension, unable to accept that they’re no longer world powers. Their time is over. So, I couldn’t care less if Europeans hate us or view us as “brutal Americans.” They’re Eurotrash.

I still find it funny that they thought “brutal American” would be some biting, devastating attack on Trump. MAGA will embrace it. We should be more brutal, especially to these prawn sandwich-eating elitists who suffocate that continent.