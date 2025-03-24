Yeah, About That Innocent Barber Who Supposedly Isn't a Tren de Aragua Member...
Tipsheet

AG Bondi Tells Rogue Judge to Shut His Face on Venezuelan Deportation Flights

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 24, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Judge James Boasberg to shut his face, albeit in legalese. Boasberg is the little district judge who thinks he’s the executive who is trying to screw around with the deportation of foreign terrorists back to Venezuela. He even tried to order deportation flights back to the United States; the man doesn’t have this power. Trump is facing a judicial insurrection, where these rogue judges try to wrest control away from the executive. Tonight, Bondi shut down his request for classified information on the Tren de Aragua flights, declaring that the Trump administration will be invoking the State Secrets Act:

But there’s also this risk: 

Bring it on. These clowns tried to take down Trump and failed. You think he's afraid. This administration is ready to fight these rogue clowns tooth and nail. 

Yeah, About That Innocent Barber Who Supposedly Isn't a Tren de Aragua Member... Matt Vespa
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

