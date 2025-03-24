AG Bondi Tells Rogue Judge to Shut His Face on Venezuelan Deportation Flights

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Judge James Boasberg to shut his face, albeit in legalese. Boasberg is the little district judge who thinks he’s the executive who is trying to screw around with the deportation of foreign terrorists back to Venezuela. He even tried to order deportation flights back to the United States; the man doesn’t have this power. Trump is facing a judicial insurrection, where these rogue judges try to wrest control away from the executive. Tonight, Bondi shut down his request for classified information on the Tren de Aragua flights, declaring that the Trump administration will be invoking the State Secrets Act:
NEW: AG Bondi has invoked the state secrets privilege and informs Judge Boasberg it will not disclose any more information on Tren de Aragua deportation flights.— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) March 24, 2025
Bondi emphasizes the heart of the case:
"This is a case about the President’s plenary authority." pic.twitter.com/h0cvidPFsp
3/ Trump hammers point here. pic.twitter.com/JZheKBXokc— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 24, 2025
5/ Full filing. https://t.co/B8HK9nvqiJ— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 24, 2025
But there’s also this risk:
Also new tonight: Trump DOJ notifies Boasberg the government will invoke state secret privilege to deny his demands for granular details about deportation flights. This is what he wants to build contempt case: pic.twitter.com/XIEw1sFLBr— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 25, 2025
Bring it on. These clowns tried to take down Trump and failed. You think he's afraid. This administration is ready to fight these rogue clowns tooth and nail.
Bondi rips Judge Boasberg: " This is an out-of-control judge... trying to control our entire foreign policy, and he cannot do it... There are 261 reasons why Americans are safer today, and that's because those people are now in an El Salvador prison."pic.twitter.com/mZaj9ygDy8— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2025
