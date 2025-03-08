Here's Why Republicans Really Need to Come Together to Pass This CR

President Donald Trump on Saturday, as Sarah covered earlier, came out in favor of a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through September. Not only is this an important measure to prevent a government shutdown, but it will also help Republicans get to reinforcing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) through legislation. As Townhall has been covering for months, Democrats have been relentlessly attacking Trump, DOGE, and Elon Musk.

Trump and Speaker Johnson on the same page here. https://t.co/bSwyOYt8yC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 8, 2025

Trump is not only asking for unity from all Republicans, but he stressed the importance of funding the government as well. "Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country’s “financial house” in order. Democrats will do anything they can to shut down our Government, and we can’t let that happen. We have to remain UNITED — NO DISSENT — Fight for another day when the timing is right. VERY IMPORTANT," Trump posted.

The White House has stressed this "VERY IMPORTANT" priority over X.

VERY IMPORTANT!



"The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding Bill ('CR')! All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week." –President Donald J. Trump🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7X639MQWXA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 8, 2025

The White House also released talking points on importance of such a CR. Such points stressed Trump's priorities for his second term, including but not only when it comes to weeding out government waste, fraud, and abuse.

One bullet point item highlights that the CR "support[s] the President's America First agenda," which "ensures the President can continue to identify waste, fraud, and abuse of our tax dollars, and lets the Trump Administration push forward with mass deportations and securing our borders."

Another bullet point stresses the importance of getting this done when Republicans have control of Congress. "Republicans have an opportunity to DRAIN THE SWAMP that they may never get again," the talking point shared. "We need to FREEZE SPENDING with a CR to allow our great ICE agents to continue deportations of criminal migrants, and allow Congress to focus on delivering the AMERICA FIRST AGENDA in the 'one big beautiful' reconciliation bill."

Bullet points also stress how this one is "truly a CLEAN CR," with one also highlighting how it's part of an effort to "continue this momentum..."

WH blasts out talkers in favor of House CR: pic.twitter.com/aec2rWDc3J — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 8, 2025

With the narrow majority, House Republicans cannot afford too many dissenters. While there have been opponents to various CRs passed in previous sessions in Congress, members seem to be in board.

In this instance, that includes the House Freedom Caucus (HFC). Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), the current chairman, is among those on board HFC members held a meeting with the White House earlier this meeting, with Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought present. Afterwards, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke with the press and also with Steve Bannon.

President Trump, @DOGE, @elonmusk, and @russvought need the government lights on to continue firing bureaucrats and tackling wasteful government spending.



Congress should pass a simple 6 month spending freeze to give them the runway to do it & to send us full DOGE cuts for FY26. pic.twitter.com/hpJzQDruci — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 8, 2025

Under Article II, the President is the chief executive of the US government. It's a unified executive.



If activist judges try to stop @POTUS, @elonmusk and @russvought from addressing waste, fraud and abuse with impoundment, Congress must do our part to ELIMINATE that waste,… pic.twitter.com/YTOsLnL6sz — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 7, 2025

Many members have signaled their support by sharing the president's post, including Harris.

The chairman's post highlighted the need for DOGE to be able to "continue to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in our government," adding that the CR "is necessary to advance President Trump's agenda."

Congress must keep the government open so that DOGE can continue to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in our government. This continuing resolution is necessary to advance President Trump's agenda.



I fully support it. pic.twitter.com/ch2EOZYidT — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) March 8, 2025

Other members who are typically questionable when it comes to CRs have come out in support of the president and his agenda, including Reps. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) and Warren Davidson (R-OH).

Spartz shared a post that included the Trump TruthSocial post, and Davidson shared a picture with the president.

I agree with @realDonaldTrump - we do need more time to get us out of this terrible fiscal mess we are in now. https://t.co/O6e6FMX6uB — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) March 8, 2025

It was an incredible honor to meet with @realDonaldTrump at the White House this week. He is leading the way to deliver a smaller, more accountable government. Now Congress needs to pass the Continuing Resolution he asked us to pass, to begin breaking the status quo! Progress! pic.twitter.com/WlRhwMzaF4 — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) March 8, 2025

That being said, with such a narrow majority, there are still some Republican members who could tank this priority for the president and his agenda for "put[ting] the Country's 'financial house' in order." For anyone who has yet to get on board, it's time to do so. It's not merely preventing a government shutdown that is at stake, but also potentially the very future of DOGE.

Unity is especially critical as Republicans are daring Democrats to oppose the CR and send us towards a government shutdown.

As Kayleigh McEnany pointed out on Fox News, it was Democrats who last December claimed that Republicans were the ones who wanted to shut down the government.

"Democrats don't get irony, right," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pointed out on Friday's "Outnumbered," also categorizing Democrats as having "a lack of principle," noting "it's very dangerous" and that "a shutdown doesn't behoove anyone." That being said, it's Democrats who are "trying to orchestrate it," which Johnson reminded "illustrates" how Democrats "are flailing" and "don't have a platform" and that the party "is in disarray." It's such "a dangerous thing," Johnson continued, "because Democrats don't have anything else to do."

Johnson also previewed the "clean CR" to be put on the floor early next week, explaining that it will fund the government at current levels and will make sure that the DOGE cuts can be "calculated" and be used "in the federal budgeting." The speaker predicted that this is what Democrats "are afraid of," with cutting government being "the real peril" for them.

🚨🇺🇸REPUBLICANS DARE DEMOCRATS TO OPPOSE FUNDING BILL CR AFTER SHUTDOWN WARNINGS



Republicans are taunting Democrats to vote against the continuing resolution (CR) to prevent a government shutdown—just 3 months after Democrats warned a shutdown would hurt everyday Americans.… https://t.co/oIrFxqwW2T pic.twitter.com/RuHVgGQ3eq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 8, 2025

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

