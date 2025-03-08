Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration...
Here's Why Republicans Really Need to Come Together to Pass This CR

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 08, 2025 7:55 PM
President Donald Trump on Saturday, as Sarah covered earlier, came out in favor of a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through September. Not only is this an important measure to prevent a government shutdown, but it will also help Republicans get to reinforcing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) through legislation. As Townhall has been covering for months, Democrats have been relentlessly attacking Trump, DOGE, and Elon Musk. 

Trump is not only asking for unity from all Republicans, but he stressed the importance of funding the government as well. "Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country’s “financial house” in order. Democrats will do anything they can to shut down our Government, and we can’t let that happen. We have to remain UNITED — NO DISSENT — Fight for another day when the timing is right. VERY IMPORTANT," Trump posted.

The White House has stressed this "VERY IMPORTANT" priority over X.

The White House also released talking points on importance of such a CR. Such points stressed Trump's priorities for his second term, including but not only when it comes to weeding out government waste, fraud, and abuse.

One bullet point item highlights that the CR "support[s] the President's America First agenda," which "ensures the President can continue to identify waste, fraud, and abuse of our tax dollars, and lets the Trump Administration push forward with mass deportations and securing our borders."

Another bullet point stresses the importance of getting this done when Republicans have control of Congress. "Republicans have an opportunity to DRAIN THE SWAMP that they may never get again," the talking point shared. "We need to FREEZE SPENDING with a CR to allow our great ICE agents to continue deportations of criminal migrants, and allow Congress to focus on delivering the AMERICA FIRST AGENDA in the 'one big beautiful' reconciliation bill."

Bullet points also stress how this one is "truly a CLEAN CR," with one also highlighting how it's part of an effort to "continue this momentum..."

With the narrow majority, House Republicans cannot afford too many dissenters. While there have been opponents to various CRs passed in previous sessions in Congress, members seem to be in board. 

In this instance, that includes the House Freedom Caucus (HFC). Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), the current chairman, is among those on board HFC members held a meeting with the White House earlier this meeting, with Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought present. Afterwards, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke with the press and also with Steve Bannon. 

Many members have signaled their support by sharing the president's post, including Harris.

The chairman's post highlighted the need for DOGE to be able to "continue to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in our government," adding that the CR "is necessary to advance President Trump's agenda."

Other members who are typically questionable when it comes to CRs have come out in support of the president and his agenda, including Reps. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) and Warren Davidson (R-OH). 

Spartz shared a post that included the Trump TruthSocial post, and Davidson shared a picture with the president. 

That being said, with such a narrow majority, there are still some Republican members who could tank this priority for the president and his agenda for "put[ting] the Country's 'financial house' in order." For anyone who has yet to get on board, it's time to do so. It's not merely preventing a government shutdown that is at stake, but also potentially the very future of DOGE. 

Unity is especially critical as Republicans are daring Democrats to oppose the CR and send us towards a government shutdown. 

As Kayleigh McEnany pointed out on Fox News, it was Democrats who last December claimed that Republicans were the ones who wanted to shut down the government. 

"Democrats don't get irony, right," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pointed out on Friday's "Outnumbered," also categorizing Democrats as having "a lack of principle," noting "it's very dangerous" and that "a shutdown doesn't behoove anyone." That being said, it's Democrats who are "trying to orchestrate it," which Johnson reminded "illustrates" how Democrats "are flailing" and "don't have a platform" and that the party "is in disarray." It's such "a dangerous thing," Johnson continued, "because Democrats don't have anything else to do."

Johnson also previewed the "clean CR" to be put on the floor early next week, explaining that it will fund the government at current levels and will make sure that the DOGE cuts can be "calculated" and be used "in the federal budgeting." The speaker predicted that this is what Democrats "are afraid of," with cutting government being "the real peril" for them. 

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

