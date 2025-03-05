Another Week, Another Disruption from Pro-Hamas Terrorist Sympathizers at Barnard College

Last week, Barnard College was plunged into chaos as pro-Hamas agitators took over campus to take issue with how the institution had dared to expel students who interrupted a class on Israel. On Wednesday, the same situation happened again, as the terrorist sympathizers remain emboldened.

There's been video footage shared over X throughout Wednesday, with the protests becoming a trending topic over the social media platform as well. Even when what was deemed a credible bomb threat was announced, the students, who had taken over the Milstein Library and claimed they were renaming it the "Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Liberated Zone," initially refused to leave.

As such footage shows, the agitators have zero respect and nothing but contempt for school staff trying to reason with them, though it's also astounding that they have been allowed to carry on in such a way for this long by those who are trying to negotiate with terrorist sympathizers.

There's also footage showing agitators behaving in an aggressive and even violent manner towards NYPD officers.

Last week, Barnard student Shoshana Aufzien shared her thoughts over X, and has shared several other posts and reposts on Wednesday as well.

Many of her posts mention Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R-FL), calling on him to take further action against the inaction towards pro-Hamas agitators on campus.

Such posts call out the university's inaction, though that's not the only unfortunate news with Wednesday's hostile takeovers.

Columbia and Barnard student radicals have brought various pamphlets with them. Some notable titles: "The Urban Guerilla Concept: The Red Army Faction," "Counter-Insurgency And The UCIntifada," as well as pamphlets that appear to say "DEATH TO AMERICA" https://t.co/37tZDEJF3L pic.twitter.com/yCENhFgzvg — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) March 5, 2025





One post of hers also mentioned how the terrorist sympathizers appeared to be released not long after being arrested.

More examples shared to X show that the terrorist sympathizers on campus were handing out pamphlets screaming "DEATH TO AMERIKA" as well as justifying the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel.

And yet, school administrators still appeared willing to consider making concessions towards such Jew haters, by sharing a willingness to hold private meetings.

The disruptions come as President Donald Trump has threatened to pull funding from schools that allow for such protests, with the president's post over Truth Social emphasizing "NO MASKS!" Even still, footage of the events from Wednesday featured agitators in masks as well as keffiyehs, which have become something of a terrorist symbol following the October 7 attack.

If Trump were to follow through on his threat, Columbia, which is already under investigation, ought to lose funding. The students in the video may also be arrested, and, if they are here from other countries on student visas, be deported.

How did Columbia and Barnard respond? The college sent out a relocation message about classes after most classes had already started.

A particularly poor statement was also put out, which Aufizen criticized as "lip service," noting she's tired of it.

Update from @BarnardCollege Community Safety: "All classes will be relocated. You will be receiving an email regarding your class location."



This email was sent NINE MINUTES after most classes started. Barnard's tuition is astronomical. Time is money. If the administration fails… pic.twitter.com/ReLUGZ5FrH — Shoshana Aufzien🎗️ (@shoshanaaufzien) March 5, 2025

Update: @BarnardCollege President Laura Rosenbury has released a statement condemning today's protests:



"Our academic mission is at the heart of what we do, and disruptions to that mission are an affront to the purpose of higher education and cannot be tolerated...We will… https://t.co/WkU6MKt7mJ pic.twitter.com/GRl8hycUZK — Shoshana Aufzien🎗️ (@shoshanaaufzien) March 5, 2025

Once again, Columbia began by trying to distance itself from Barnard, though it is a sister school. A similar statement was put out last week when that pro-Hamas takeover of campus took place.

The statement concluded by claiming that they "are committed to supporting our Columbia student body and our campus body during this challenging time."

March 5, 2025 Statement on Disruption at Barnard College’s Milstein Library: https://t.co/M31lVWV1dg pic.twitter.com/qY0ZHLGtEl — Columbia University (@Columbia) March 5, 2025

While New York Democrats like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Ritchie Torres put out posts condemning the out of control situation at Barnard, as did Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer couldn't be bothered to post about the situation, though he has made several posts from his official X account on Wednesday to go after Trump and Republicans. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a fellow New York Democrat and a member of the anti-Israel Squad, has also not posted about Barnard.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) addressed such rampant and recent anti-Israel activity at the institutions, awarding both schools with a "D." One mark in Barnard's favor is that they have "Jewish Life on Campus."