Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down, Refers to Trump As the 'Enemy'

As we've been covering, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is the gift from the far-left that keeps on giving. She's spoken out against not merely President Donald Trump and his administration, but the United States as a whole, and not merely when it comes to Ukraine, though she's certainly been outspoken on that topic. She's only continued to double down, even referring to the president as "an enemy to the United States."

Advertisement

Last Friday, as Townhall has been covering, Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House, which turned out to be quite the fiasco. Many of Crockett's fellow Democrats, including fellow far-leftist Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), reacted strongly, but there's something special to Crockett's remarks.

While speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Crockett reacted in the strongest of terms as she went after Trump. "So, unfortunately, we have someone who is occupying the White House and as far as I'm concerned, he is an enemy to the United States," the congresswoman claimed, stressing her words for added measure. She had already been ranting about Trump throughout the segment as well.

"He swore an oath just like the rest of us. But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk, all because of what, because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator too, that you should never leave the White House? Because you don't believe that elections should take place," Crockett continued. "I don't really understand what is going on," the congresswoman added, which is certainly clear. "And I don't understand what it's going to take to get people to wake up."

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: As far as I am concerned, Donald Trump is an enemy to the United States. When you are literally putting us at risk because you want to convince your followers you should be a dictator?pic.twitter.com/hfZt3Cgy8P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2025

Trump has joked about running for more terms, which would of course require an amendment to the Constitution since the 22nd Amendment limits the president to two terms in office. Further, if we can say that anyone "believe[s] that elections shouldn't take place," that would be Zelenskyy, whom the left fawns over. He has suspended elections during the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The segment began with MSNBC fawning over several posts by Crockett lamenting the meeting and apologizing to the world after Zelenskyy's White House visit last Friday, which was covered by Newsweek.

Trump and Vance are an EMBARRASSMENT and DISGRACE. It was absolutely shameful to watch them berate the President of another country. Let alone one of our allies!



Trump saying, “You’re either gonna make a deal or we’re out “is beyond disrespectful.



That’s not leadership—this is… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 28, 2025

It’s been a long day… but in short, bullies ain’t shit! I don’t care what title you hold! This isn’t some long gone reality tv show or failed casino….this is war!



How dare a draft dodging dumb dupe humiliate an ally and berate an actual brave man who has actually been on a… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 1, 2025

Advertisement

Later still in the segment, Crockett went after Vance and sided with Europe and their free speech concerns, where people are arrested for peacefully praying against abortion, as well as for social media posts. "And then we have somebody who's sending his vice president out to offend our allies in Europe," she ranted regarding Vance's remarks last month at the Munich Security Conference.

Clips of Crockett's remarks stressing how Trump is "an enemy to the United States," despite the president winning the popular vote and Electoral College last November, have been circulating and drawing negative attention to the congresswoman. These remarks have also become a trending topic on X for Monday.

Scott Jennings, who is not only the conservative voice of reason on CNN but also a Republican strategist, was among those taking notice and delighting in her narrative, given how much this can help Republicans.

Crockett, who represents Texas' most blue district and won with 84.9 percent of the vote last November, is almost certainly safe in her seat so long as she wants it. The rest of her fellow Democrats, though, with mouthpieces like her, may not be so lucky come 2026 and 2028.

The unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party. Keep going! https://t.co/XYAFeoEVQL — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 3, 2025

Advertisement