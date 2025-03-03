Trump to Announce Another Major Investment in American Manufacturing
Trump Previews His Joint Address to Congress
YAF Launches Nationwide Offensive on College Campuses Who Are Defying Trump's Order on...
VIP
Zelenskyy's Wearing Out His Welcome and Colonialism Without the Benefits
Why No European Politician Can Be 'Leader of the Free World'
VIP
Pentagon's Latest Announcement Shows Trump Isn't Letting Up on the Defense of the...
Hochul Recruits Fired Federal Workers
New Bill Would Crush Banks that Discriminate Against Conservatives and Christians
VIP
Woke Tales: 'Progressive' Leadership Continues to Fail Deep Blue Cities
Will Tim Walz Run for President in 2028?
Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Delusion: Securing the Border
At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Injured After Driver Plows Car Into Crowd in...
Looks Like Trump Is Ready to Bring the Heat in His Address to...
Byron Donalds Reacts to Trump's Endorsement
Tipsheet

Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down, Refers to Trump As the 'Enemy'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 03, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

As we've been covering, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is the gift from the far-left that keeps on giving. She's spoken out against not merely President Donald Trump and his administration, but the United States as a whole, and not merely when it comes to Ukraine, though she's certainly been outspoken on that topic. She's only continued to double down, even referring to the president as "an enemy to the United States."

Advertisement

Last Friday, as Townhall has been covering, Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House, which turned out to be quite the fiasco. Many of Crockett's fellow Democrats, including fellow far-leftist Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), reacted strongly, but there's something special to Crockett's remarks.

While speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Crockett reacted in the strongest of terms as she went after Trump. "So, unfortunately, we have someone who is occupying the White House and as far as I'm concerned, he is an enemy to the United States," the congresswoman claimed, stressing her words for added measure. She had already been ranting about Trump throughout the segment as well.

"He swore an oath just like the rest of us. But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk, all because of what, because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator too, that you should never leave the White House? Because you don't believe that elections should take place," Crockett continued. "I don't really understand what is going on," the congresswoman added, which is certainly clear. "And I don't understand what it's going to take to get people to wake up."

Recommended

Where Do You Go After 'Literally Hitler'? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Trump has joked about running for more terms, which would of course require an amendment to the Constitution since the 22nd Amendment limits the president to two terms in office. Further, if we can say that anyone "believe[s] that elections shouldn't take place," that would be Zelenskyy, whom the left fawns over. He has suspended elections during the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The segment began with MSNBC fawning over several posts by Crockett lamenting the meeting and apologizing to the world after Zelenskyy's White House visit last Friday, which was covered by Newsweek.

Advertisement

Later still in the segment, Crockett went after Vance and sided with Europe and their free speech concerns, where people are arrested for peacefully praying against abortion, as well as for social media posts. "And then we have somebody who's sending his vice president out to offend our allies in Europe," she ranted regarding Vance's remarks last month at the Munich Security Conference. 

Clips of Crockett's remarks stressing how Trump is "an enemy to the United States," despite the president winning the popular vote and Electoral College last November, have been circulating and drawing negative attention to the congresswoman. These remarks have also become a trending topic on X for Monday

Scott Jennings, who is not only the conservative voice of reason on CNN but also a Republican strategist, was among those taking notice and delighting in her narrative, given how much this can help Republicans. 

Crockett, who represents Texas' most blue district and won with 84.9 percent of the vote last November, is almost certainly safe in her seat so long as she wants it. The rest of her fellow Democrats, though, with mouthpieces like her, may not be so lucky come 2026 and 2028.

Advertisement
Tags: RADICAL LEFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Where Do You Go After 'Literally Hitler'? Kurt Schlichter
Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Delusion: Securing the Border Rebecca Downs
Here's the SNL Skit That Got High Marks This Weekend Matt Vespa
Trump to Announce Another Major Investment in American Manufacturing Katie Pavlich
Zelensky Blew His One Job Spectacularly Guy Benson
After All That Noise, Trump's Approval Rating Has Increased Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Where Do You Go After 'Literally Hitler'? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement