Check Out These Responses From Tim Walz and Scott Jennings on Who Leads Democrats

As Townhall has been covering, Democrats had a particularly unhinged reaction to President Donald Trump's address before a joint session of Congress. With how out of control the party's members are, it's worth asking who is in charge. That question came up on CNN on Wednesday, with both Democratic and Republican figures being asked.

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the failed and poorly vetted running mate for then Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential run, was asked during an interview with Kasie Hunt who he thought "the leader of the Democrat party is right now?" Walz was stunned into silence for a few moments upon being asked such a question, though. While it may be a tricky one to answer, with how much Democrats are so rudderless and in such disarray, it's likely one that Walz should have thought of beforehand.

Once he finally found his voice, the governor offered up a nonanswer, suggesting it's "the voting public," which even he found laughable. "I keep telling 'em, we're not gonna have a charismatic leader ride in here and save us from this..."

Moments later, Hunt asked Walz if he believed Harris is "a future leader for the Democratic Party," which once more prompted a few seconds of awkward silence from the governor. He went on to offer that "I certainly think she could be," though he also mentioned "there will be decisions to be..." and that "it's not our choice."

That lack of a glowing endorsement that Walz gave was cut off rather quickly by Hunt asking if he thinks Harris should run for president again.

"If that's something she should do, I think she had a positive message, I think I own this with her. Were we able to deliver that? Obviously not, not as effectively as we should have," Walz said about a ticket that constantly lumped not only Trump in with Nazis and fascists, but his supporters. Harris made it a central theme to go after Trump even into the final days of her campaign, with her closing message.

While Harris may run for governor of California in 2026 or even president once more in 2028, given that she leads in the polls, Walz may run for president himself. He's also expressed potential interest in running for the U.S. Senate seat, with Sen. Tina Smith, a fellow Democrat, having announced she's retiring.

In strong contrast to Walz's floundering answers is CNN's Scott Jennings, who often provides the voice of reason for viewers and his fellow panelists on whatever program he's on.

Jennings also chimed in about the Democratic Party on Wednesday, and his remarks may or may not surprise you. As he acknowledged, "the 2028 Democratic primary for president is obviously on," as he mocked "the best they offer." He too acknowledged "I don't know who the leader of the Democratic Party is," adding, "but I know who runs it: Donald Trump, he runs both parties!"