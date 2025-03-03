Will Tim Walz Run for President in 2028?

Failed Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz may run for president in 2028, he said on Sunday.

Walz, the current governor of Minnesota, made this revelation in an interview with “The New Yorker Radio Hour.”

“Look, I never had an ambition to be president or vice president. I was honored to be asked,” Walz said of running alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“If I feel I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, ‘Dude we tried you, and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that,” he said of his future ambitions.

“I had a friend tell me, ‘Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered,’ If I think I could offer something … I would certainly consider that. I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.” he explained.

“I’ll do whatever it takes. I certainly wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me,” he said of being president.

“I’ve always said this: I didn’t prepare my life to be in these jobs, but my life prepared me well. And, if this experience I’ve had and what we’re going through right now prepares me for that, then I would. But I worry about people who have ambition for elected office. I don’t think you should have ambition. I think you should have a desire to do it if you’re asked to serve. And that’s kind of where I’m at,” he concluded.

Since his failed election bid in 2024, Walz and Harris have only spoken “a couple times.”

“I’m doing my job, and she’s doing her job, and she’s out in California, I believe, living, and I’m here in beautiful Minnesota, where the weather’s always great,” he said.

The New Yorker pressed Walz about why the two don’t call or text.

“Well, maybe she doesn’t want to talk to me after we got this thing done. No, I think it’s just there’ll be a time and a place. But we left good, and my family misses her. My daughter, especially.”

Last week, Walz confirmed that he would not be running for the Senate. As Townhall covered, Minnesota Democrat Sen. Tina Smith announced that she would not seek reelection.

“I am not a candidate for Senate,” Walz told reporters.