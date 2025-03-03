Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Delusion: Securing the Border

We've been covering for weeks how House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has had some rather desperate Sunday show appearances during this second Trump administration. He's been going on about inflation, and has been since President Donald Trump took office, despite how much of a major issue it was during the Biden administration. This more recent memorable media hit came while speaking to Wolf Blitzer last Friday on CNN.

It was that same day that Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in the Oval Office, which turned out to be quite the fiasco. While indicating to Blitzer that he agreed with his colleague Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) that the United States is "on the side of the bad guys now," Jeffries listed out even more grievances with the president.

"Look, what we've seen from the Trump administration over the last several weeks is just a flood of unprecedented extremism and a parade of horribles that continue to be unleashed on the American people," Jeffries said, very much going for a fearmongering attitude.

"While at the same time, the Trump administration is not focused on solving the problems of everyday Americans. We're continuing to make sure that we focus on trying to make life better for everyday Americans fundamentally. That's why we were sent to Washington, D.C. We have to drive down the high cost of living. We have to secure the border. We have to keep communities safe. We have to protect our DREAMERs and farm workers and families. These are the things that matter, as opposed to creating crisis-like moments when we should be coming together and demonstrating leadership for the free world," Jeffries went to share in a way to try to portray himself and his party in a better light.

Truly shocking that with this kind of stellar leadership, Dems in congress have this approval rating: pic.twitter.com/WQJOcnK3v2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

A clip shared by Western Lensman on X highlighted how the February 2025 border crossings, with Trump in office, are far lower than they were when Biden was in office for February 2022, 2023, and 2024. It was also during the Biden administration, in December 2023, before the month was even over, that a record high amount of encounters at the southern border was experienced.

Further, Democrats overall are facing their record low approval numbers in recent Quinnipiac University polls. Last month, Democrats in Congress were at just a 22 percent approval rating, while 68 percent of voters disapproved. Jeffries had also been confronted about such numbers last Sunday when speaking with Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," also on CNN, though he didn't exactly have a sufficient response.

It isn't Democrats whom voters sent to Congress to deal with the immigration crisis experienced under the Biden-Harris administration, though. Trump made immigration a major issue during his presidential campaigns, especially last year. Polls continuously showed that whether he was going up against President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump commanded a strong lead on this issue that was top of mind for many voters.

Immigration continues to be a strong issue for Trump. According to a CBS News poll that was released on Sunday, as we covered earlier, immigration remains one of the president's best issues. He has a 54-46 percent approval rating, and by 59-41 percent, Americans also support his deportation program. A majority of Americans, at 64 percent, also acknowledge that Trump's policies are leading to a decrease in crossings at the southern border. Even 43 percent of Jeffries' fellow Democrats say so.