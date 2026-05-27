Confirmed: President Trump Continues to Take Out Those Marked for Political Death

The New York Knicks are on a historic streak right now: 11 straight playoff wins with a point differential during that stretch that’s the greatest in NBA history. They await the winner of the Western Conference Finals between OKC and San Antonio, but New York will be able to go head-to-head with whoever emerges from that series, which is likely to go six or seven games. Another figure on a hot streak right now is President Donald Trump, who is bulldozing his opposition much like the Knicks.

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The Texas Senate runoff should dismiss any notion that the MAGA base is on the fringe, something I still find amusing in mainstream media coverage. We are the base: the MAGA movement elected this man twice in the past 12 years and broke through the so-called blue wall.

Years ago, David Shor, a left-wing data scientist, identified the Trump coalition, noting that it is the most geographically efficient political base—these people live in areas where national elections are decided. It’s why Trump’s approval numbers don’t mean much, as Shor added, because of this the man could have a rating in the low 40s and still make things competitive for Democrats. We’ll revisit that: that may be good if Trump were running for president, but midterms are a toss-up.

To my knowledge, the president has never lost an endorsement. He has defeated anti-redistricting Republicans in the Indiana legislature; he also targeted Sen. John Cornyn in Texas—and neither was close. Cornyn lost by nearly 30 points to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It’s what you get when you dip your toes in the immigration pool, betray us on the Second Amendment, and hesitate on the Save America Act, John.

When you’re not on the team, you’re marked for death, politically. Gone are the days of maybe the base voters won’t show up if Trump isn’t on the ballot. The GOP base has fixed bayonets against everyone who’s been on the kill list, and rightfully so.

We’re done with panicans. We’re done with the clowns who are only good for moral victories—it’s still losing. And we’re done giving money to that effect. Voters, on both sides, want people who can win and enact what they voted for. It’s not that hard. You can’t hide your BS anymore, folks.

MAGA is far from being a fleeting movement. It’s the latest version of the Republican Party, which some people still don’t seem to understand, and unsurprisingly, it’s the same folks who remain confused and bewildered by Trump.

Patriots are in control. Act accordingly.

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