Confirmed: President Trump Continues to Take Out Those Marked for Political Death

VIP
Four States Enacted Laws Barring Disruption of Church Services
Four States Enacted Laws Barring Disruption of Church Services
Democrats' Position on Black Voting Power Shows Just How Dishonest They Are
Democrats' Position on Black Voting Power Shows Just How Dishonest They Are
This Ballot Measure Might Have Gotten Enough Signatures to Ban Hunting and Fishing
This Ballot Measure Might Have Gotten Enough Signatures to Ban Hunting and Fishing
Leading New Jersey Democratic Congressional Candidate Adam Hamawy Has Ties to Al-Qaida
Leading New Jersey Democratic Congressional Candidate Adam Hamawy Has Ties to Al-Qaida
Senator Ron Johnson Says FDA Concealed COVID Vaccine Risks
Senator Ron Johnson Says FDA Concealed COVID Vaccine Risks
Will Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Go Free?
Will Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Go Free?
President Trump Held a Cabinet Meeting Today. Here's Some of What Was Said.
President Trump Held a Cabinet Meeting Today. Here's Some of What Was Said.
VIP
MAGA Voters Aren't the 'Hateful and Divisive' Ones
MAGA Voters Aren't the 'Hateful and Divisive' Ones
California's Top University Professors Are Begging the State to Bring Back Standardized Testing
California's Top University Professors Are Begging the State to Bring Back Standardized Te...
VIP
If the US Is to Stay Ahead in the Global AI Race It Must Address One Glaring Problem
If the US Is to Stay Ahead in the Global AI Race It...
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Torches Anti-ICE Mob As Newark Detention Facility Descends Into Chaos
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Torches Anti-ICE Mob As Newark Detention Facility Descends...
Zohran Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Store Just Got Even Worse
Zohran Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Store Just Got Even Worse
There's Finally Good News in the California Chemical Crisis
There's Finally Good News in the California Chemical Crisis
Cuba's Communist Regime Is on Edge As Rubio Issues Scathing Rebuke
Cuba's Communist Regime Is on Edge As Rubio Issues Scathing Rebuke
Tipsheet

Confirmed: President Trump Continues to Take Out Those Marked for Political Death

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 27, 2026 3:00 PM
Confirmed: President Trump Continues to Take Out Those Marked for Political Death
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The New York Knicks are on a historic streak right now: 11 straight playoff wins with a point differential during that stretch that’s the greatest in NBA history. They await the winner of the Western Conference Finals between OKC and San Antonio, but New York will be able to go head-to-head with whoever emerges from that series, which is likely to go six or seven games. Another figure on a hot streak right now is President Donald Trump, who is bulldozing his opposition much like the Knicks. 

Advertisement

The Texas Senate runoff should dismiss any notion that the MAGA base is on the fringe, something I still find amusing in mainstream media coverage. We are the base: the MAGA movement elected this man twice in the past 12 years and broke through the so-called blue wall. 

Years ago, David Shor, a left-wing data scientist, identified the Trump coalition, noting that it is the most geographically efficient political base—these people live in areas where national elections are decided. It’s why Trump’s approval numbers don’t mean much, as Shor added, because of this the man could have a rating in the low 40s and still make things competitive for Democrats. We’ll revisit that: that may be good if Trump were running for president, but midterms are a toss-up.

To my knowledge, the president has never lost an endorsement. He has defeated anti-redistricting Republicans in the Indiana legislature; he also targeted Sen. John Cornyn in Texas—and neither was close. Cornyn lost by nearly 30 points to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It’s what you get when you dip your toes in the immigration pool, betray us on the Second Amendment, and hesitate on the Save America Act, John.

When you’re not on the team, you’re marked for death, politically. Gone are the days of maybe the base voters won’t show up if Trump isn’t on the ballot. The GOP base has fixed bayonets against everyone who’s been on the kill list, and rightfully so. 

Recommended

Zohran Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Store Just Got Even Worse Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY SECOND AMENDMENT TEXAS

We’re done with panicans. We’re done with the clowns who are only good for moral victories—it’s still losing. And we’re done giving money to that effect. Voters, on both sides, want people who can win and enact what they voted for. It’s not that hard. You can’t hide your BS anymore, folks. 

MAGA is far from being a fleeting movement. It’s the latest version of the Republican Party, which some people still don’t seem to understand, and unsurprisingly, it’s the same folks who remain confused and bewildered by Trump. 

Patriots are in control. Act accordingly. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zohran Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Store Just Got Even Worse Dmitri Bolt
Will Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Go Free? Amy Curtis
There Is a Hunger Strike at a New Jersey ICE Detention Facility. Here's Tom Homan's Response. Dmitri Bolt
Joe Biden Wants to Block These Tapes From Being Released...You'll Understand Why Matt Vespa
This Ballot Measure Might Have Gotten Enough Signatures to Ban Hunting and Fishing Jeff Charles
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Torches Anti-ICE Mob As Newark Detention Facility Descends Into Chaos Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Zohran Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Store Just Got Even Worse Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement