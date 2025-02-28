VIP
Trump Plays Chess on Ukraine
The U.S.-Ukraine Critical Mineral Deal Has Arrived and So Has Zelenskyy
How Trump Responded to This Reporter's Question During Zelensky Meeting Is One of...
America Doesn't Owe Failing Nations Anything
And With That Number, the Democrats Are the Party of Hamas and Antisemitism
English Will Soon Become the Official US Language
Trust in Media Is at a Serious Low
Swalwell Fawns Over Zelenskyy After Explosive Oval Office Meeting
Remember How AOC Educated Illegal Aliens on How to Evade ICE? Well…
The Condominiumization of Gaza
Mexico Hands Over Drug Cartel Leader to Face Federal Charges
Some Employees at This Agency Are Getting Rehired After DOGE Cuts
Adam Schiff Just Put Out One of the Most Ridiculous Posts on Prices
Hot New Leftist Attack on Elon Musk: Ew, He's an Immigrant!
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Trump Kicks Zelenskyy Out of the White House After Fiery Meeting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 28, 2025 1:15 PM

UPDATE: President Trump has kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House. A planned press conference and a lunch have been cancelled. Zelenskyy left the campus early. The critical minerals deal Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said was a "done deal" on Thursday, was not signed as planned. 

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump released in a statement on Truth Social after the Oval Office meeting. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Zelenskyy has not left Washington D.C. and still has an option to return to the negotiating table before returning to Ukraine. 

***Original story***

President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Oval Office Friday, where their meeting quickly escalated into a conversation about reality on the ground and America's role in the war against Russia. 

"I gave you the Javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets," Trump told Zelenskyy. "You got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards — but without us you don't have any cards."

"Your country is in big trouble. You're not winning," he continued. "You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us."

How Trump Responded to This Reporter's Question During Zelensky Meeting Is One of His All-Time Greats
Vice President JD Vance piled on. 

"Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?" Vance said. 

Zelenskyy was expected to sign a critical mineral agreement with the U.S. Friday afternoon and hold a joint press conference with President Trump, but that may be off the table. 

