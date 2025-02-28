BREAKING: Trump Kicks Zelenskyy Out of the White House After Fiery Meeting

UPDATE: President Trump has kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House. A planned press conference and a lunch have been cancelled. Zelenskyy left the campus early. The critical minerals deal Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said was a "done deal" on Thursday, was not signed as planned.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump released in a statement on Truth Social after the Oval Office meeting. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Zelenskyy has not left Washington D.C. and still has an option to return to the negotiating table before returning to Ukraine.

***Original story***

President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Oval Office Friday, where their meeting quickly escalated into a conversation about reality on the ground and America's role in the war against Russia.

"I gave you the Javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets," Trump told Zelenskyy. "You got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards — but without us you don't have any cards."

"Your country is in big trouble. You're not winning," he continued. "You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us."

Vice President JD Vance piled on.

"Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?" Vance said.

Zelenskyy was expected to sign a critical mineral agreement with the U.S. Friday afternoon and hold a joint press conference with President Trump, but that may be off the table.