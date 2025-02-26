College Speaker: The Holocaust Was Not Unique
Richard Blumenthal Claims Dan Bongino Has 'Zero Experience' to Be FBI Deputy Director

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 26, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump announced that Dan Bongino would be filling the role of deputy director at the FBI. This comes after Kash Patel was confirmed a few days before as the bureau's director. Trump's pick of Patel and now Bongino have fired up leftist commentators and Democratic politicians so fiercely, they've taken to forget very key details about what makes Bongino qualified.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) who, along with all of his Democratic colleagues, did not vote to confirm Patel, was particularly incensed about Bongino. So much so, that he left out key details of what makes him qualified, and it's not merely because it's Trump's right to pick the person he wants to. 

In a Tuesday thread from his official account on X, Blumenthal claimed that "Dan Bongino is a conspiracy theorist & internet troll with zero experience to be second in command at the FBI."

Again, Bongino is the FBI deputy director because Trump says he is, as the position does not require Senate confirmation. But, he's also qualified because he served in the NYPD and the U.S. Secret Service, serving to protect both Republican and Democratic presidents. 

For good measure, Blumenthal thought it was fitting to go after both Bongino and Trump from there, after he had gone after Patel in a previous post in his thread. "He is another Trump loyalist who will enable the President’s illegal actions & help degrade our law enforcement agencies—undercutting their ability to fight crime," Blumenthal claimed about Bongino.

Blumenthal's attacks on Bongino are what we've heard before, as Democrats also went after Patel too, with many top members, including another Democrat from Connecticut, Sen. Chris Murphy, Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) going for some particularly desperate tactics to show their displeasure about Patel serving as the director.

In a way, though, it's particularly unbecoming that Blumenthal would go after someone who has served in law enforcement. The American Accountability Foundation, in a quoted repost of the senator, reminded how he had claimed just a few years ago that he served in Vietnam when he did not actually do so. 

