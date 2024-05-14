Here's How the AP Is Marking Israel's 76 Years of Independence

On Tuesday, Israel celebrates 76 years of independence. Last year was particularly noteworthy for the 75th anniversary milestone, and this year is the first since the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against our ally in the Middle East last year. In light of such celebrations, however, the Associated Press went with quite a noteworthy headline.

"Palestinians mark 76 years of dispossession as a potentially even larger catastrophe unfolds in Gaza," read a headline from early Tuesday morning. There is zero mention in the lengthy article of how the actual date is Israel's Independence Day. The bottom of the article also mentions that "Associated Press journalists Wafaa Shurafa and Mohammad Jahjouh in Rafah, Gaza Strip, contributed."

There's quite the focus on what Israel's enemies refer to as the "Nakba," not just as it applies to 1948, but also today. The anti-Israel narrative applies to 76 years ago as well as to today, in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict. None of the quoted voices are from a pro-Israel perspective.

There is only one mention of the October 7 attack, as an aside. In that same paragraph is the use of pro-Hamas propaganda figures about a supposed death count in Gaza. There is also no mention of how Hamas terrorists not only murdered 1,200 people who were mostly civilians, but also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping. Approximately 240 hostages were taken that day, with many of them still in captivity.

Amidst a sea of anti-Israel propaganda, here's how the article mentions the conflict. Seriously, this is it:

The war in Gaza, which was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel, has killed over 35,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, making it by far the deadliest round of fighting in the history of the conflict. The initial Hamas attack killed some 1,200 Israelis.

Again, the article was published early on Tuesday morning. There have been multiple reports that came out before then making clear how those estimates are not accurate. Hamas admitted as much last month, and even the anti-Israel United Nations quietly halved their estimates, as reported over the weekend. There's been evidence from that start, though, that the numbers were completely useless.

It's also worth mentioning another paragraph. "The international community is strongly opposed to any mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza — an idea embraced by far-right members of the Israeli government, who refer to it as “voluntary emigration," the paragraph read, with no further details mentioned when it comes to who, exactly, constitutes members of this "international community."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) held an event last May that took place in the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), thanks to Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who did so without even informing Ranking Member Bill Cassidy (R-LA). Sanders stepped in after then Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) canceled her event at the U.S. Capitol.

The AP has been criticized for its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict since that October 7 attack, including for how it won't even refer to Hamas members as terrorists in their Israel-Hamas topical guide. The AP also made headlines for being one of the outlets reportedly embedded with terrorists.

Israel's Independence is mentioned in the context of "Today in History" for May 14 from 1948 on the AP's website. It's also mentioned that "U.S. President Harry S. Truman immediately recognized the new nation."

It's also telling how they don't reference Israel's Independence Day except in the context of 'This Day in History...'




