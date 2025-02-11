Trump Holds the Line on Gaza Ahead of Hosting the King of Jordan
Elon Musk Reminds How KJP Lied About FEMA Funds

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 11, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During the Biden-Harris administration, Americans were gaslit and lied to by the White House on a regular basis, including and especially by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Perhaps the most noteworthy and recent examples came at the end of the administration, when Hurricane Helene ravaged states like North Carolina and Florida. There were concerns about the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the lack of a proper response, especially when funds had gone to services for illegal immigrants. While Jean-Pierre insisted that was not true, such a lie on her part is once more resurfacing.

Such claims were made by Jean-Pierre throughout the month of October, including when she memorably wore an oversized grey, pinstriped suit. While wearing that suit, she lectured reporters on how any claims about funding are "a falsehood," insisting that "the fact is, no money is being diverted from response needs, that's a fact." She was, however, singing a much different tune in 2022.

Musk, who has been posting his concerns about FEMA throughout Monday, which has become a trending topic over X, made that very clear. FEMA is still sending millions to spend on illegal immigrants, and, as Musk revealed, money may have been "siphoned from Social Security to pay for illegals."

Musk posted throughout Monday about concerns with wasteful spending and misuse of funds that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has discovered is looking to do something about, including more concerns with FEMA.

When it comes to the $59 million that Musk says the DOGE team discovered was spent on luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal immigrants, he also pointed out that spending money in such a way "violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order." 

"That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds," he pointed out. 

Bringing this back to the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went back and forth on as to if FEMA had enough money following Hurricane Helene, as it had been spent on illegal immigrants. 

Musk also posted about how top Democratic lawmakers have been ranting and raving against him and DOGE daring to look into how money is being spent, sparking plenty of concerns about not just wasteful spending, but also corruption. As if last week's temper tantrums from Democrats weren't enough, they've turned to increasingly immature tactics, such as renaming what DOGE stands for.

