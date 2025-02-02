The Liberal Media Isn't Going to Like These Changes at the Press Briefings
Does the DNC's Election of New Chairman, Vice Chairmen Show the Party Is Still in Disarray?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 02, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On Saturday, Democrats elected Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party, as the new chairman of the DNC. Reporting from POLITICO also highlighted how Martin was a vice-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign. Although the ticket won Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz's home state, it wasn't by much, and President Donald Trump even won Walz's home county. Martin won convincingly on the first ballot on Saturday, despite not being the pick of other top Democrats. Rather, that would have been Ben Winkler, the Democratic Party chairman of Wisconsin.

Martin won with 246.5 votes from the 448 voting members of the DNC, despite how Winkler received the endorsement of key Democratic figures like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). 

Sure enough, that POLITICO headline highlights how Ken Martin and Kamala Harris were winners Saturday. Billionaires and the old guard took a hit." As the piece started off:

Top Democratic elected officials and billionaire donors found out they don’t have much pull at the Democratic National Committee, where party insiders on Saturday chose a steady hand — Ken Martin — over their preferred choice for chair.

Neither Martin nor the pick of much of the establishment, Ben Wikler of Wisconsin, were promising a major overhaul of the party. And in selecting Martin, Democrats did little to answer some of the deepest questions their party faces as they search for a path out of the political wilderness.

Instead, inside a hotel ballroom at National Harbor in Maryland on Saturday, Democrats elected Martin, a longtime tactician and Minnesota state party leader who served as a vice chair of the Harris-Walz campaign. Notably, Martin said during his campaign for chair that the party already has “the right message.

Democrats may be convinced they had it all along, despite the party’s defeat last year. One politician who appeared to have plenty of juice inside the DNC on Saturday was Kamala Harris.

As Townhall has been covering, the DNC weekend forum featured all candidates raising their hand in agreement that Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election due to "racism and misogyny." 

The forum was hosted by MSNBC, with the hosts also complicit in such ridiculous narratives, putting their mainstream media bias on full display. 

Reporting from Semafor, by David Weigel, who had been following along the Saturday elections over X, highlighted how "Democratic Party rejects dramatic change in leadership vote." If that's the case, then Democrats can likely look forward to keep losing, especially when it comes to who was selected as their vice chairs. 

The DNC selected David Hogg for that role, as well as Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and Artie Blanco of Nevada. 

Hogg had received the endorsement of figures like Walz, failed gubernatorial candidate and DNC Florida chairwoman Nikki Fried, and, on Friday, at the last minute, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). He even received the endorsement from Alex Bruesewitz, who worked on Trump's campaign, who endorsed him months before, and is excited how under Hogg's leadership, he will help Republicans win.

