Blackhawk Helicopter Might Have Been on an Unapproved Route Before Crash at Reagan...
Federal Court Drops Major Ruling on Handgun Sales
Kash Patel's Opening Statement Is Good Enough Reason for His Confirmation as FBI...
We Know How Things Were at the Reagan Control Tower Before the Crash....
Mexico -- Friend, Enemy, Neutral, or Something Else?
Donald Trump Is Emphatically Correct About Birthright Citizenship
VIP
How Some Federal Workers Are Reacting to the Trump Administration's 'Deferred Resignation'...
Will Trump 'Derangement' Keep Damaging Trust in Media?
Trump Is Moving Fast and Breaking Things
The NAACP: Still Shilling for the Killing of Black Lives
A Dunning-Kruger Plane Crash
How American Workers Are Getting Squeezed by Cheaper Foreign Labor and AI
AI’s Achilles's Heel
Another Democrat Applauds the Move to Revoke Student Visas for Pro-Hamas Foreigners
Tipsheet

Absolute Mayhem Erupted at the Dems' Georgetown Institute of Politics Forum

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 31, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Democrats have their winter meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. The candidate forum for the next chair of the Democratic National Committee held by the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service and MSNBC Live did not disappoint. It was a total trainwreck, marred by multiple interruptions from protesters, some of which weren’t too pleased that global warming wasn’t discussed a lot or something. It was a circus, with some mulling canceling the forum altogether due to the pervasive disruptions. 

Advertisement

Two things were exposed: Democrats have learned nothing from their 2024 loss, and we all saw again why Quinnipiac polls showing Democrats being viewed most unfavorably by voters isn’t a fluke. These are very unserious people:

Recommended

Blackhawk Helicopter Might Have Been on an Unapproved Route Before Crash at Reagan Airport Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The text Semafor’s Dave Weigel got from a Democratic Party veteran who watched this spectacle says it all:

This party is going to turn itself out for nothing. The GOP has a prime opportunity to get a lot done due to the Democrats’ discombobulation. That’s not a guarantee that they’ll pull the trigger, though.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blackhawk Helicopter Might Have Been on an Unapproved Route Before Crash at Reagan Airport Matt Vespa
Kash Patel's Opening Statement Is Good Enough Reason for His Confirmation as FBI Director Matt Vespa
Mexico -- Friend, Enemy, Neutral, or Something Else? Victor Davis Hanson
We Know How Things Were at the Reagan Control Tower Before the Crash. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane Derek Hunter
Federal Court Drops Major Ruling on Handgun Sales Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Blackhawk Helicopter Might Have Been on an Unapproved Route Before Crash at Reagan Airport Matt Vespa
Advertisement