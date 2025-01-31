Absolute Mayhem Erupted at the Dems' Georgetown Institute of Politics Forum

Democrats have their winter meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. The candidate forum for the next chair of the Democratic National Committee held by the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service and MSNBC Live did not disappoint. It was a total trainwreck, marred by multiple interruptions from protesters, some of which weren’t too pleased that global warming wasn’t discussed a lot or something. It was a circus, with some mulling canceling the forum altogether due to the pervasive disruptions.

Georgetown university is hosting a forum to platform potential DNC leadership candidates.



It's safe to say that it's not going well. pic.twitter.com/Y2Tu5BzhCz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2025

Two things were exposed: Democrats have learned nothing from their 2024 loss, and we all saw again why Quinnipiac polls showing Democrats being viewed most unfavorably by voters isn’t a fluke. These are very unserious people:

Every single candidate for DNC Chair just blamed their loss in 2024 on racism and misogyny pic.twitter.com/T8shvrRhUn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2025

DNC forum is currently talking systemic racism, slavery, 1619, diversity, equity, inclusion. They learned nothing. pic.twitter.com/gHvVdIElh9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2025

Many of the protesters have demanded answers related to climate change from the DNC chair hopefuls, as well as billionaire donors' political influence.



The moderators said they'd skip around in their questions to get to those topics earlier than planned. pic.twitter.com/LQjXXCMNkD — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) January 31, 2025

That’s a wrap on @TheDemocrats final chair forum here at @Georgetown



In all, there have been more than half a dozen virtual and in-person panel discussions.



Party officials cast their votes this weekend. pic.twitter.com/oU2DIPhUdO — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) January 31, 2025

The text Semafor’s Dave Weigel got from a Democratic Party veteran who watched this spectacle says it all:

Text from a Dem campaign vet watching this pic.twitter.com/eQVOBpAAI6 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) January 31, 2025

This party is going to turn itself out for nothing. The GOP has a prime opportunity to get a lot done due to the Democrats’ discombobulation. That’s not a guarantee that they’ll pull the trigger, though.