Why the Woman Initially Identified as the J6 Pipe Bomber Will Remain the Subject of Intrigue

Look, a lot has happened over the past few weeks, with Operation Epic Fury being the least of it—particularly the fiasco involving the January 6 pipe bomber who evaded the FBI for years. The Blaze probably jumped the gun in its story, identifying former Capitol Police Officer Shauni Kerkhoff, 31, as a potential suspect. This has led to a lawsuit since she had an alibi, and another suspect, Brian Cole, was arrested and charged in December 2025. Still, conspiracy theories and palace intrigue will likely surround Ms. Kerkhoff since she reportedly failed an FBI polygraph. She was cleared as a suspect, but in this era, that will continue to fan the flames.

Advertisement

Steve Baker has been fired by The Blaze, according to his own tweet. Bedford suggests here that one reason why is because Baker did not want editors, lawyers scrutinizing his work following the “gait analysis” debacle. And yes, Baker’s story naming Shauni Kerkhoff as the pipe… https://t.co/N1UglY99zK — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 3, 2026

The FBI investigated and even surveilled Shauni Kerkhoff, a former Capitol Police officer who is now with the CIA, over the Jan. 6 pipe bombs in early November. She failed a polygraph about it, according to a new defense filing from accused pipe bomber Brian Cole Jr. pic.twitter.com/bP1voWY2vn — Sarah Bedford (@sarahcbedford) April 1, 2026

That aspect is also mentioned in The New York Times’ lengthy April piece about her ordeal, though only at the end. It will likely be dredged up, as Cole’s defense team is likely to cite that as part of their defense:

Mr. Cole, the man now charged as the pipe bomber, pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. His lawyers recently filed court documents that hinted at plans for a possible defense: that it was Ms. Kerkhoff, not Mr. Cole, who planted the bombs even though the F.B.I. had cleared her of doing so. The filings claimed that Ms. Kerkhoff failed her polygraph test. (Mr. Bunnell, who represented Ms. Kerkhoff during the investigation, said that lie detector tests are a tool, not a truth machine, and pointed out that they are not admissible as evidence in court because their accuracy is unreliable.) The same day Mr. Cole’s lawyers filed the court documents, Ms. Kerkhoff’s lawyers received an email from someone who threatened to shoot their client in the face.

Kerkhoff was home when the bombs were placed at the headquarters of the DNC and RNC before the riot. As for Cole, he’s been slapped with two more charges (via CBS News):

The man accused of planting pipe bombs outside of the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the eve of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot now faces two additional felony charges, according to a superseding indictment made public… Brian Cole Jr. was arrested and charged in December with transporting and planting the two IEDs at the DNC and RNC headquarters. The new indictment adds charges of attempting to use weapons of mass destruction and committing an act of terrorism while armed. The bombs did not detonate, but the FBI has said they were viable. The case had gone cold for years, and Trump administration officials described solving it as a top priority. Cole pleaded not guilty to the initial charges against him but has not been arraigned on the new indictment. In January, Cole was ordered to be detained in jail in the run-up to his criminal trial.

That indictment was filed on Tax Day.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.