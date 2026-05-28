Jill Biden Once Again Shows What a Terrible Person She Is

It’s been a couple of years, so I guess Jill Biden can now be more open about one of her family's worst moments politically. It was the June debate with Donald Trump on CNN that decided the fate of the failed presidency. Looking back, we should have seen it coming with that terrible video of Joe trying to act tough, eager to have another debate with Trump. The video, which probably wasn't longer than 90 seconds, had more edits than 'Requiem for a Dream.'

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As you know, Trump overwhelmed Biden, who finally acted as many of us suspected he would, given his numerous mental lapses and sluggish demeanor. He was mentally exhausted. All Democrats could do was watch in horror, knowing Donald Trump likely secured the win in the 2024 election that night. It sparked the push to remove him from the ticket, which culminated in July. The former first lady admits that she was horrified by her husband’s performance, thinking he was having a stroke.

Former First Lady Jill Biden said she was “frightened” by President Joe Biden’s performance during the 2024 presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/fyBh7k7DSq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 27, 2026

NEW: Jill Biden reveals she was “frightened” by Joe Biden’s 2024 debate & thought he was having a stroke. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 27, 2026

🚨 NOW: Jill Biden just stunned the nation, saying she thought Joe Biden "HAD A STROKE" during the infamous debate with Donald Trump in 2024



"I was frightened...I NEVER saw Joe like that before."



"I thought, oh my god he's having a stroke."



SO SHE KNEW ALL ALONG



WILL CAIN:… pic.twitter.com/3jnZi6qEwM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

Okay, Lady Macbeth, then why did you continue this charade, dragging this poor, half-brain-dead shell of a man, and tell people that he was healthy? The power trip lasted too long. It was never going to hold up, though it carried on, thanks to the help offered from the liberal media and Democrats writ large. Of course, look what happened when they could no longer defend the man.

And sorry, but I have to give credit to Nancy Pelosi — the woman wasn’t even in the leadership anymore, but she outmaneuvered and completely outplayed the White House political team in less than two weeks. That should never happen, a classic example of the difference between powerful people and the offices they hold: Biden held a powerful office, but he was not a truly powerful person, not in the least.

😭 Top 9 HILARIOUS Biden Moments That Will Forever Live in History



A thread 🧵



1. This debate moment and Trump’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/2tVcqygtD7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 15, 2025

BONUS: Even CNN called out Jill over these revelations about that disastrous debate:

CNN’s Abby Phillip obliterates Jill Biden for her new interview about Joe Biden’s disastrous 2024 debate with Trump:



“It's the first time that we've heard her express any concern about that debate that ultimately ended Joe Biden's 2024 campaign. But that stands in stark contrast… pic.twitter.com/IWfwWRH4Px — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 28, 2026

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