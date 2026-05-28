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Tipsheet

Jill Biden Once Again Shows What a Terrible Person She Is

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 28, 2026 6:30 AM
Jill Biden Once Again Shows What a Terrible Person She Is
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s been a couple of years, so I guess Jill Biden can now be more open about one of her family's worst moments politically. It was the June debate with Donald Trump on CNN that decided the fate of the failed presidency. Looking back, we should have seen it coming with that terrible video of Joe trying to act tough, eager to have another debate with Trump. The video, which probably wasn't longer than 90 seconds, had more edits than 'Requiem for a Dream.' 

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As you know, Trump overwhelmed Biden, who finally acted as many of us suspected he would, given his numerous mental lapses and sluggish demeanor. He was mentally exhausted. All Democrats could do was watch in horror, knowing Donald Trump likely secured the win in the 2024 election that night. It sparked the push to remove him from the ticket, which culminated in July. The former first lady admits that she was horrified by her husband’s performance, thinking he was having a stroke.

Okay, Lady Macbeth, then why did you continue this charade, dragging this poor, half-brain-dead shell of a man, and tell people that he was healthy? The power trip lasted too long. It was never going to hold up, though it carried on, thanks to the help offered from the liberal media and Democrats writ large. Of course, look what happened when they could no longer defend the man. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN NANCY PELOSI

And sorry, but I have to give credit to Nancy Pelosi — the woman wasn’t even in the leadership anymore, but she outmaneuvered and completely outplayed the White House political team in less than two weeks. That should never happen, a classic example of the difference between powerful people and the offices they hold: Biden held a powerful office, but he was not a truly powerful person, not in the least. 

BONUS: Even CNN called out Jill over these revelations about that disastrous debate:

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